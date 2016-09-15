FOOTBALL: Resurgent Jacks offense preps for St. Cloud Tech

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School football team looked to be in much better shape after last week’s 23-19 road win over Sauk Rapids-Rice.

All around, the Bemidji offense operated more efficiently than it did in the season-opening 16-13 loss to St. Francis. The Lumberjacks (1-1) put up 424 total yards of offense, more than doubling their 183-yard output from the week before.

“We definitely improved on some things from week one to week two which we were happy about,” BHS head coach Troy Hendricks said. “We still have to finish drives and finish plays on defense, making sure that we’re rallying to the football. We still need to play with better pad level. But all in all, I thought that the kids made some improvements.”

The Lumberjacks will need all the offense they can get to beat St. Cloud Tech at 7 p.m. tonight at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The Tigers, ranked No. 16 in Class 5A, have scored 76 points in their first two games, both of them blowout wins. Last week, Tech topped Sartell-St. Stephen 28-7 in the Tigers’ home opener, which followed a 48-13 win over Chisago Lakes in week one.

“On film they look pretty dang solid,” Hendricks said. “They’ve got a nice junior class with some extremely talented kids and obviously a solid senior class. We’ll have our hands full. It’s a challenge for the kids playing at home against a very good football team.”

After rushing for only 39 yards in week one, the Jacks rattled off 236 yards on the ground in Sauk Rapids.

Senior running back Ethan Bush accounted for 213 of those yards from 41 carries.

“We controlled the line of scrimmage,” Hendricks said. “Our offensive line did a nice job of getting their hats on defenders and getting their pad level down and creating holes for Ethan.”

Through the air, senior quarterback Jonah Muller passed for 188 yards and one touchdown while completing 14 of his 31 passes.

Senior Alex Vollen caught seven passes for 137 yards and touchdown in the win.

“I think Alex has turned into (Muller’s) favorite target and Alex runs the best routes right now,” Hendricks said. “There’s a reason that he’s the guy that we’re throwing the ball to. If we can get better consistency out of our other wide receivers in their route running, I think that there’s opportunity to spread the ball around some.”

In order for the Jacks to beat St. Cloud Tech for the second straight season, blocking will be crucial.

“If we keep battling at the line of scrimmage, good things can happen,” Hendricks said. “Hopefully we just take another step forward.”