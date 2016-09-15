CROSS COUNTRY: Jacks finish fourth, 11th

LITTLE FALLS -- The Bemidji High School boys and girls cross country teams finished fourth and 11th, respectively, in Thursday’s Lucky Lindy Invitational in Little Falls.

On the boys’ side, the BHS score of 122 came behind just Perham (84), Hopkins (84) and Sartell (59) in the 25-team field.

Seth Eliason of Hopkins took medalist honors with a time of 15:52.61, while Bemidji’s Isaac Berg came in second overall with a 16:25.11 mark.

Nathan Alto finished 21st for the Jacks at 17:28.65, while Cody Roder came in close behind at 17:39.99, good for 29th place. Soren Dybing came next for Bemidji at 17:41.11, and Zac Fouquerel-Skoe’s time of 17:41.84 put him in 36th, just two spots behind Dybing.

Paul Rietveld and Tim Youso rounded out the Bemidji runners, putting up times of 18:28.36 and 19:27.61, respectively.

The Lumberjack girls took 11th place among the 24 teams with 286 points, while Willmar took the crown with just 30 points and beating out second-place Monticello by 99.

Renae Anderson of Hopkins was the medalist on the girls’ side, finishing in 18:45.68.

Bemidji was led by Sadie Hamrin’s time of 20:13.53 -- good for 20th overall.

Sierra Freyholtz was the second Jack to cross the finish, and 37th altogether, setting a 20:47.83 time. Kayla Dewitt’s 21:29.26 mark put her in 56th, while Gwen Yuso (22:00.00), Anna Gislason (23:03.63) and Quinn Schollett (24:06.99) also contributed for BHS.

Bemidji will return to action on Tuesday at the Bagley Golf Course.