VOLLEYBALL: Lumberjacks sweep TRF

THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team used a 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-14) win over Thief River Falls on Thursday to get back on the right foot.

The BHS victory snapped a three-match skid and lifted the Jacks to a 2-5 record on the season.

“We played more focused, more consistent,” head coach Teresa Colligan said. “We brought that fire.”

The match started out with a quick and convincing 25-10 win for Bemidji, and the Lumberjacks continued to control the match from there. Wins of 25-21 and 25-14 in the second and third sets clinched the sweep for Bemidji.

MaKenna Quinn led BHS with seven kills, while Siri Bardwell, Lexi Wade and Addie Colligan all finished with six. Anna Falldorf pitched in five and Rumer Flatness added three for the balanced Lumberjack attack, as well.

Colligan also finished with 24 assists and nine kills, the latter of which was second to only Claire Schotzko’s 12. Jenna Lewis recorded the team’s lone ace.

“We needed this win to boost our confidence,” Colligan said. “It was truly a team effort.”

Bemidji will return home at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a matchup with red-hot Roseau, as the Jacks look to snap the Rams’ 10-match win streak.