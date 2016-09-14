Bemidji High School bowlers open season at Perham

PERHAM -- The Bemidji High School bowling team got its 2016 season rolling on Sunday with a tournament at The Cactus in Perham.

The BHS varsity team, coached by Tom Burlingame, Craig Forte and Scott Hinners, kicked off its season against Perham, winning the match 5-0. Lexi Theis was team high with an 80 percent fill percentage, followed by David Forte with 77 percent and Lindsey Theis with 70 percent.

They then faced Wadena in their second match, winning 4-1. Forte led the way

with a 92 percent fill percentage with Braden Olson, Lindsey Theis and Lexi Theis at 50 percent.

In their third match, the Bemidji squad dropped a close one to New York Mills, 3-2. Forte was at 86 percent and Lexi Theis and Elliott Beevor at 60 percent.

The Bemidji JV team kicked off the season against Fergus Falls Black, dropping the match 5-0. Chantz Miller was team high with a 50 percent fill percentage followed by Dylan Hinners.

The JV team then won its second match against Wadena 4-1. Summer Woodfield led the team with a 60 fill percentage.

The next meet will be hosted by Fergus Falls on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m.