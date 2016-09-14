Bemidji’s Leo Spry (10) controls the soccer ball during a game recent game against Detroit Lakes held at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji.

BEMIDJI -- Leo Spry had hoped to break the Bemidji High School career goal scoring record for boys soccer at some point this season.

He did not expect it to happen so soon.

The Lumberjacks senior scored his 55th career goal last week at East Grand Forks to break the record.

“It was a goal I set this season,” the senior forward said. “I didn’t think I would break it this quick. But yeah, it’s special.”

Spry has not showed any signs of slowing.

He is up to 59 career goals after netting his fifth hat trick of the season on Monday through Bemidji’s first six games.

The undefeated Lumberjacks, propelled by Spry’s 18 goals, have shot off to a 6-0 start while scoring an average of 6.33 goals per game.

Spry does not want to let his superb start to the year overshadow those of his teammates.

“Our team has been playing pretty good and that kind of translates to me scoring a lot of goals,” he said. “They give me the ball a lot so it’s really not just me.”

For example, fellow senior Brandon Wright is up to nine assists, which puts him among the leaders in the state.

“(Spry) is the recipient of some great play behind him,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “I think our midfield has been really solid, and if you look at Brandon Wright’s assist totals, he’s one of the top in the state.”

Toward says not many players have the talent to finish at the net like Spry.

“People who can put the ball in the net are rare. There are not a lot of them…” Toward said. “He has worked very hard to be a good finisher and he’s one of the best finishers we’ve ever had in the program, if not the best. He’s got some great teammates around him that are making his ability to finish shine.”

The senior striker is likely not even done breaking records yet.

At 18 goals, Spry sits just 11 away from the setting the BHS single-season record with the potential to pass Riley Curb’s mark of 28 goals.

Spry has also accumulated 67 career points (goals and assists) and is just eight points away from breaking the program record of 74 points currently held by Curb and Alex Schussman.

Considering there are 10 regular season games remaining, those records look to be ready for the taking.

Once soccer is over, Spry will trade in his shin guards for breezers when hockey season begins.

“It’s fast-paced,” he said. “That’s kind of what I like about both of them.”

Playing forward in both sports, the senior says the key to playing the position is simple.

“Shoot a lot. More shots, I guess,” Spry said. “Better chance of going in.”

The Lumberjacks will face their toughest test of the season yet when they host rival Moorhead in a 7:15 p.m. match tonight at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Spry says that while the record was a nice personal achievement, he and the Jacks have their sights on winning their first section title.

“It’s pretty special but we’re still looking forward to tougher games, you know section (playoffs),” he said. “We’re just looking to go to state, get to that section championship game.”