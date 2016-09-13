VOLLEYBALL: D-G-F overcomes 2-1 deficit to top Jacks

Bemidji’s Grace Naig (17) and Alexis Wade (6) jump to block the volleyball Tuesday during a match against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. (MAGGI STIVERS | BEMIDJI PIONEER)

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team was unable to hold on to a 2-1 lead and fell in five sets 3-2 (25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 19-25, 10-15) to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Tuesday night at the BHS Gymnasium.

Despite the loss, BHS head coach Teresa Colligan said she saw improvements from the Lumberjacks’ 3-0 loss to Sartell-St. Stephen on Saturday.

“From where we were on Saturday, we’ve come a long way,” she said. “I thought tonight we had more energy. It was a loss, but I felt we did a lot of good things. We improved a lot of things that we really needed to improve and I can tell you if we would’ve played like this on Saturday, we probably would’ve come out on top.”

The Lumberjacks (1-5) did not start out well, falling behind by as many as four points at 9-5 early in the first set.

But BHS quickly the turned the momentum around, winning the next five points to tie it at 9-all.

A MaKenna Quinn block tied it at 10-10 and the Jacks never trailed again, going on a 21-9 run to end the set with a 25-18 victory.

After a productive first set, Lexi Wade continued to attack, helping the Jacks take an early 8-3 lead in the second set.

The Rebels (5-3) recovered and rattled off seven straight points to suddenly go ahead 10-8.

The second set was played tightly from that point on, with neither team moving more than two points ahead. The lead exchanged multiple times.

D-G-F ultimately took the set 25-23.

The third set was just as close as the second, with each team battling for the lead in the early goings.

The tide began to turn in Bemidji’s favor after another Wade kill gave the Jacks a 13-12 advantage. They would never relinquish the lead, winning the set 25-20.

After taking a 1-0 lead, Bemidji never regained an advantage in the fourth set. Though the Jacks battled back to tie it at 9-9 and 10-10, the Rebels pulled away for a 25-19 win to force a deciding fifth set.

While BHS led 3-0 to begin the final set, D-G-F surged to a 12-6 lead after a 12-3 run. The Jacks did as much as they could to stay alive, coming within four points of the Rebels, but ultimately dropped the set 15-10 to lose the match 3-2.

Lexi Wade recorded a team-high 17 kills while MaKenna Quinn followed with 14 and Anna Falldorf with 10.

Defensively, Claire Schotzko tallied 27 digs to lead the Jacks while Quinn added 17.

Addie Colligan led Bemidji with 52 assists.

The Lumberjacks will journey to Thief River Falls for their next match at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.