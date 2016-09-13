SWIMMING: BHS tops Yellowjackets, Prowlers

Bemidji’s Madi Knutson swims the backstroke during her leg of the 200 yard medley relay Tuesday during the team’s first home meet of the season.

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team swam away with first place on Tuesday, topping Perham and Thief River Falls in its first home triangular meet of the year.

The Lumberjacks took top honors with 555 total points, while the Yellowjackets came in second at 354 and the Prowlers finished third with a 321 clip.

BHS had the best time in seven of the 12 events and finished second in all other five.

“We haven’t had a meet in 14 days, so we expected that we were going to explode tonight,” head coach Woody Leindecker said. “I think it’s safe to say most everybody (had a good day).”

Claudia Vincent led the way, winning both of her individual heats. The sophomore notched a 2:11.27 finish in the 200 freestyle, edging teammate Gabbi Takkunen’s time of 2:13.95 and Nicki Son’s 2:16.11 finish.

And in the 500 freestyle, Vincent paced her way to a 6:08.30 time, while Kendra Jacobson’s 6:08.89 mark was good for second.

Vincent came in first for the 400 freestyle relay, as well, setting a time of 4:06.89 alongside Son, Takkunen and Jacobson, four seconds ahead of the next group of Lumberjacks.

Abby Yartz, Alyssa Mess and Anna Corradi also earned first-place finishes in individual events.

Yartz’s 200 individual medley time of 2:28.62 beat out the next closest swimmer by over 10 seconds. Mess led the bunch in the 100 breaststroke at 1:16.95, more than five ticks ahead of second. And Corradi’s 196.00 score in 1-meter diving beat out Alli Howard’s 184.55 for first.

Bemidji’s 200 freestyle relay wrapped up the BHS victories, as the combination of Takkunen, Amber Korbel, Laura Davis and Son edged out TRF by half a second, winning in 1:55.59.

“Our goal coming in tonight was to post some really good times,” Leindecker said. “We did that.”

The Lumberjacks will dive back into action at 9 a.m. on Saturday for the Hibbing Invitational against seven other schools.

BHS TriangularTeam Results: 1-Bemidji 555; 2-Perham 354; 3-Thief River Falls 321200 Medley Relay: 1-TRF A 2:03.54. Bemidji results: 2-BHS A (Knutson, Mess, Jacobson, Quick) 2:04.94; 3-BHS B (Yartz, Davis, St Clair, Sether) 2:10.00; 6-BHS C (Fairbanks, Saiger, Palmer, Melcher), 2:21.02; 8-BHS D (Alexander, Oster, Korbel, Sugar) 2:31.66.200 Free: 1-Vincent (BHS), 2:11.27. Other Bemidji: 2-Takkunen 2:13.95; 3-Son 2:16.11; 5-Nyberg 2:20.24200 IM: 1-Yartz (BHS) 2:28.62. Other Bemidji: 3-St Clair 2:41.07; 4-Knutson 2:44.42; 5-Jacobson 2:46.7050 Free: 1-Dalager (TRF) 27.66. Bemidji results: 2-Sether 28.38; 4-Davis 29.10; 5-Quick 29.28; 6-Mess 29.34; 8-Melcher 29.57; 10-Korbel 30.06; 13-Pollock 31.17; 14-Saiger 32.83; 15-Lamoure 33.36 17-Moen 33.50; 19-Declusion 33.77; 20-Burgoon 34.40; 21-Sugar 37.10; 22-Thompson 37.40; 23-Skoe 39.21.Diving: 1-A.Corradi (BHS) 196.60. Other Bemidji: 2-Howard 184.55; 5-Lundquist 134.40; 6-Gibbons 117.10100 Fly: 1-Nelson (TRF) 1:10.40. Bemidji results: 2-Yartz 1:10.94; 4-St Clair 1:16.82.100 Free: 1-Richter (Per) 59.87. Bemidji results: 2-Takkunen 1:00.28; 3-Sether 1:00.84; 5-Nyberg 1:04.11; 6-Quick 1:04.60; 7-Fairbanks 1:05.32; 8-Pollock 1:08.20; 10-Lamoure 1:10.62; 11-Jordahl 1:14.11; 12-Moen 1:15.07; 14-Burgoon 1:17.30; 15-Declusion 1:17.42; 18-Sugar 1:22.61; 19-Thompson 1:24.45; 21-Skoe 1:28.86.500 Free: 1-Vincent (BHS) 6:08.30. Other Bemidji: 2-Jacobson 6:08.89; 3-Son 6:14.37; 5-Melcher 6:22.17.200 Free Relay: 1-BHS A (Takkunen, Korbel, Davis, Son) 1:55.59. Other Bemidji: 3-BHS B (Vincent, Nyberg, Port, Quick) 1:56.94; 6-BHS E (Pollock, Lamoure, Declusion, Moen) 2:05.63; 8-BHS C (St Clair, Alexander, Burgoon, Oster) 2:09.76; 11-BHS D (Skoe, Sugar, Thompson, Jordahl) 2:29.87.100 Back: 1-Espe (TRF) 1:09.20. Bemidji results: 2-Knutson 1:09.88; 6-Korbel 1:20.17; 7-Fairbanks 1:20.26; 8-Port 1:21.15; 9-Alexander 1:23.39.100 Breast: 1-Mess (BHS) 1:16.95. Other Bemidji: 3-Davis 1:23.55; 5-Saiger 1:24.71; 6-Oster 1:26.61; 8-Palmer 1:33.62.

400 Free Relay: 1-BHS B (Vincent, Son, Takkunen, Jacobson) 4:06.89. Other Bemidji: BHS A (Yartz, Sether, Knutson, Mess) 4:11.07; 4-BHS D (Pollock, Melcher, Alexander, Fairbanks) 4:34.97; 5-BHS C (Port, Saiger, Palmer, Nyberg) 4:41.20; 8-BHS E (Moen, Burgoon, Declusion, Jordahl) 5:12.46