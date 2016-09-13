GIRLS SOCCER: Bemidji beats West Ottertail

FERGUS FALLS -- It was another night of high-powered offense and tough defense for the Bemidji High School girls soccer team on Tuesday, as the Lumberjacks topped West Ottertail United 10-0 behind the play of junior Annah Schussman.

Schussman netted not only a hat trick, but also five assists in the BHS blowout, lifting the Jacks to a 6-0-1 start to the season.

“Her work rate has just really… skyrocketed. She wants to work hard,” head coach Logan Larsen said of Schussman. “It’s not just in terms of goals, but just contribution.”

Schussman got it done off the pass to open the game, as she found Lindsey Hildenbrand less than a minute into the game for a quick 1-0 lead.

It was all Bemidji from there, as Schussman got the next goal to double the advantage. Soon after, she assisted Hildenbrand -- who also recorded a hat trick -- two times for a 4-0 edge. Schussman got another goal, followed by Sam Hansen, putting the Lumberjacks up 6-0 by halftime.

In the second half, Bemidji continued to roll. Both Schussman and Alyse Stone found Katie Alto for goals. Schussman also set up Harper Toward, and Katya Kivi assisted Schussman for the latter’s third goal of the night.

The Jacks reached double-digits by full time, coming away with the 10-0 victory and furthering its lead as the highest-scoring team in the state.

Bemidji will return to the pitch at 2 p.m. on Thursday, hosting Little Falls at the Bemidji Middle School.



Bemidji 10, West Ottertail 0



BHS64 -- 10

WO00 -- 0

First half: BHS GOAL (Hildenbrand, Schussman ast), 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Schussman, Toward ast), 2-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Hildenbrand, Schussman ast), 3-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Hildenbrand, Schussman ast), 4-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Schussman, Wilford ast), 5-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Hansen, Jones ast), 6-0 BHS.

Second half: BHS GOAL (Alto, Stone ast), 7-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Toward, Schussman ast), 8-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Alto, Schussman ast), 9-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Schussman, Kivi ast), 10-0 BHS.

Saves: Bieberdorf 4