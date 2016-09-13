GIRLS TENNIS: BHS girls tennis sweeps DL, EGF

DETROIT LAKES -- The Bemidji High School girls tennis team was in perfect form Tuesday, beating Detroit Lakes and East Grand Forks by scores of 7-0 in each match.

The Lumberjacks (10-1) won every match in straight sets at the triangular in Detroit Lakes.

“It was our first day out in cold, blustery weather so the girls were motivated to play well and get off the courts as soon as possible with a win,” head coach Mark Fodness said. “They really did a good job of that today.”

In the first match against the Lakers, Abbie Kelm won 6-1, 6-1 in first singles while Sam Edlund claimed a victory in second doubles 7-5, 6-4, the closest outcome in the early match. Laura Palmer swept third singles 6-0, 6-0 and Denee Barrett closed out singles play with a 6-3, 6-0 win.

On the doubles courts, Shelby Eichstadt and Taylor Offerdahl prevailed 6-3, 6-0 in first doubles while Olivia Jones and Kate Langerak won at second doubles 6-0, 6-4. Emily Serratore and Caitlin McCollum completed doubles play with a 6-2, 6-3 win in third doubles.

The second match with East Grand Forks went much the same as Bemidji’s first of the day.

Kelm dropped only one game in her 6-0, 6-1 win in first singles, as did Edlund in her 6-0, 6-1 victory in second singles.

Eichstadt shifted over to third singles from doubles and came out on top 6-1, 6-2 while Palmer once again swept her singles match 6-0, 6-0.

Offerdahl and Jones teamed up to win 6-3, 6-1 in first doubles followed by victories from McCollom and Barrett in second doubles (6-1, 6-1) and Valerie Davis and Hope Puro in third doubles (6-1, 6-4).

The Jacks will travel to Thief River Falls on Thursday for a 4 p.m. match.