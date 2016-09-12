DETROIT LAKES — The Bemidji High School boys soccer team continued its hot streak to open up the season, defeating Detroit Lakes 4-0 to move to 6-0.

The Lumberjacks have outscored opponents 38-1 in their first six matches, with no contribution bigger than that of Leo Spry.

Spry got another hat trick — his fifth — in the Bemidji win, netting three of the four goals on the night.

His first came off a free kick in the 20th minute, shooting over the wall and beating the keeper for 1-0 BHS lead, which stood until halftime.

Tanner Hammitt doubled the Lumberjack advantage just after the break, scoring five minutes into the second half to give Bemidji a 2-0 edge.

And Spry continued to pour it on in the 50th minute, working his way across the box and finding the back of the net off a pass from Aspen Galdamez.

Then, 22 minutes later, Aidan Helwig set up Spry to notch another one for a 4-0 lead that stood until full time.

“Leo’s starting to draw a lot of attention, so for him to get three goals tonight I think is pretty impressive,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said.

Spry has missed out on a three-goal performance just once this season, but he still has his hat-trick average with 18 goals on the season. His pace has the Jacks off to an average of 6.3 goals-per-game, good for second in the state. And their 6.1 goal-differential is tops in all of Class A.

“We knew we’d score goals, and we knew we’d be able to defend, the question was… if the midfield could do enough to connect (to the forwards),” said Toward. “And that’s the biggest surprise to me, how well the midfield has played.”

Bemidji will look to extend its edge when it takes on Moorhead at 7 p.m. tomorrow, hosting the Spuds for a rivalry night at Chet Anderson Stadium.

“That’s a game that every team in Bemidji circles on their schedule,” said Toward of the chance to play Moorhead. “They’re usually very tight games. Opportunities aren’t very frequent… Basically it’s that one chance to get on the scoreboard.”

Bemidji 4, Detroit Lakes 0

BHS 1 3 — 4

DL 0 0 — 0

First half: BHS GOAL (Spry) 20’, 1-0 BHS.

Second half: BHS GOAL (Hammitt, Wright ast) 45’, 2-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Spry, Galdamez ast) 50’, 3-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Spry, Helwig ast) 72’, 4-0 BHS.

Saves

BHS: Laakso 4

DL: Leeb 11