GIRLS TENNIS: Bemidji JV competes at TRF

THIEF RIVER FALLS — The Bemidji junior varsity girls tennis team was in action Saturday in Thief River Falls.

At first doubles, Molly Strand and Annabella Henrichs went 2-1 while the duo of Hannah Nelson and Bethany Chatterton went 1-2 for the Jacks.

In second doubles, Carley Swanson-Garro and Eva Laturi went 1-3 while Aftyn Schmidt/Olivia Johnson finished 3-1.

A three-player team of Alysse Hashbargen, Kylen Fenson and Alyssa Koebke went 1-3 in third doubles.

Paige Headlee and Macey Hietela went 0-4, losing two matches in three sets in third doubles for the Jacks.

In fourth doubles, the three-person team of Carlie Burgoon, Maddie Schuette and Katie Hanson finished 2-1.

Victoria Johnsrud and Taylor Schriver went 0-3 at third doubles as well.

Thief River Falls took first place at every position at the meet ahead of BHS and Roseau.

The Jacks will host Thief River Falls and Roseau, as well as Brainerd, at Bemidji for a tournament on Sept. 24.