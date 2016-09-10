VOLLEYBALL: BHS falls to Sartell-St. Stephen

SARTELL — The BHS volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-14) to Sartell-St. Stephen in a road match Saturday afternoon.

MaKenna Quinn led the Lumberjacks (1-4) with eight kills while Anna Falldorf, Lexi Wade and Siri Bardwell had four each.

Quinn and Claire Schotzko each recorded seven digs to lead Bemidji on defense.

Addie Colligan tallied each of the team’s 19 assists in the loss to the Sabres (3-1).

The Lumberjacks will return home Tuesday for a 7:15 p.m. match with Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at the BHS Gymnasium.