GIRLS SOCCER: Bemidji continues unbeaten streak

MOORHEAD — Facing a section rival on the road is a tall task for any team and the Bemidji High School girls soccer team met the challenge successfully on Saturday, beating Moorhead 2-1.

“It was probably the best game we’ve played,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said. “It was a game where we learned a lot. That was the best attacking team in terms of individual ability. They were definitely far above what we’ve encountered so far.”

Though the Lumberjacks (5-0-1) conceded a goal for the first time all season, their season-opening unbeaten streak continues.

The Spuds (3-3) ended the Jacks’ shutout streak in the sixth minute when Lauren Hodny gave the home side an early 1-0 lead.

“I think it was good to get it out of the way,” Larsen said. “We didn’t expect to go the entire season without getting a goal scored on us. I was happy that it occurred against a strong team and we managed to keep our heads up and keep pressing even though that goal was scored.”

Midfielder Alyse Stone’s through ball found midfielder Kelly Christopher for a 31st minute goal that drew the teams even at 1-1.

With the game still knotted up late, the Lumberjacks were awarded a penalty kick with 10 minutes to go in the match after a handball was called on Moorhead defender Emma Cullen.

Rachael Holm stepped to the penalty spot and aimed to the right of the goalkeeper to convert the attempt and give Bemidji a 2-1 advantage.

“That’s just really high level composure,” Larsen said. “That’s a lot of pressure in a game that means a lot to us. So with just 10 minutes left and a whole lot of weight on her shoulders, she stayed composed and it was a good finish.”

Goalkeeper Laura Bieberdorf made four saves in the victory while Bemidji put up eight shots on goal.

The Lumberjacks will next meet Hillcrest Lutheran in an away match Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Fergus Falls.