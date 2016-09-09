SAUK RAPIDS — The Bemidji High School football team won a back-and-forth battle with Sauk Rapids-Rice 23-19 on Friday night in Sauk Rapids to nab its first win of the season.

Four second-half lead changes created a thriller that was highlighted by senior running back Ethan Bush’s 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner.

Senior wide receiver Alex Vollen caught seven passes for 147 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Senior quarterback Jonah Muller went 13-for-30 and passed for 179 yards with a touchdown.

The Lumberjacks (1-1) came out flying, accumulating 213 total yards of offense in the first half while scoring 10 points in the first quarter.

During Bemidji’s opening drive, the team faced 4th and 9 on the Sauk Rapids-Rice 39 yard line. With the Jacks out of field goal range, they decided to go for it and converted when Vollen hauled in a 38-yard pass from Muller to set BHS up on the one yard line. Bush punched it in with a one-yard rushing touchdown that gave Bemidji a 7-0 lead.

The Storm (1-1) found little offensive success in the first quarter, leaving the Jacks with the majority of possession.

The Jacks drove deep into Sauk Rapids-Rice territory late in the quarter but settled for a 23-yard field goal by Linaes Whiting that put Bemidji ahead 10-0.

The second quarter was not as fruitful for BHS as they were held scoreless while the Storm found its footing offensively.

A seven-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Braden Trotter gave Sauk Rapids-Rice its first points, though Bemidji blocked the extra point attempt.

The lead remained 10-6 in favor of the Lumberjacks at halftime.

Penalties prevented Bemidji from scoring early in the third quarter.

Sauk Rapids-Rice took its first lead of the night after sophomore quarterback Cade Milton-Baumgardner ran the ball in for a touchdown and a 12-10 lead.

The lead did not last long as Muller connected with Vollen for a 36-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing drive. The score handed a 16-12 lead back to Bemidji with 18 seconds left in the third.

Vollen continued his stellar night on defense, intercepting Milton-Baumgardner to set the Jacks up near the Sauk Rapids-Rice 30 yard line with five seconds left in the third.

Bemidji was unable to take advantage of the takeaway as the drive came up empty after a turnover on downs.

The Storm punted on the next drive but regained possession after an odd turn of events. Javon Rodgers fumbled the punt return after initially signalling fair catch, letting Sauk Rapids-Rice set up near the BHS 25 yard line.

A fourth down conversion deep in Bemidji territory made it 1st and goal for the Storm.

Nathan Waldorf grabbed a six-yard touchdown reception that put Sauk Rapids-Rice on top 19-16 with 6:17 left in the game.

But just as they did after the previous Storm touchdown, the Jacks drove right back down the field.

Bush carried the ball into the endzone on a 16-yard touchdown run that returned the lead to BHS at 23-19 with 3:32 remaining.

Sauk Rapids-Rice turned it over on downs near midfield but got the ball back with 1:11 to go and one last shot for the win. Senior linebacker Nate Snell intercepted Milton-Baumgardner’s fourth-down pass with 30 seconds remaining to clinch the win for Bemidji.

The Lumberjacks will return to Chet Anderson Stadium this Friday for a 7 p.m. matchup with St. Cloud Tech.