BEMIDJI — Following a season-opening 16-13 loss to St. Francis last Friday, the Bemidji High School football team is regrouping for its first road game of the year at 7 p.m. tonight against Sauk Rapids-Rice.

The Lumberjacks (0-1) have been ramping things up in practice this week.

“We really had a good week of practice,” head coach Troy Hendricks said. “The kids took more accountability for their preparation and their practice tempo this week. We got a little bit more physical this week and I think it’s going to be pay off potentially this Friday and Fridays to come.”

The coaching staff is shoring up the offensive and defensive lines, which Hendricks said were not up to par in their first game.

“We just weren’t fundamentally sound,” Hendricks said of the team’s play at the line of scrimmage. “We took accountability for that as a coaching staff. We put all the pads on a couple days this week and we practiced bringing people to the ground and practiced more 1-on-1 situations with a little bit more intensity and tempo. Which I think we needed to so the kids could learn what it’s like to play at that tempo and that speed on Friday.”

Senior quarterback Jonah Muller completed 11 of 17 passes and threw for 144 yards against St. Francis. While he did not throw a touchdown pass, Muller came close on a 29-yard pass to wide receiver Travis Golden that moved the Jacks to the goal line.

Bemidji avoided committing any turnovers in last week’s loss, which Hendricks said is one of the things Muller did well in his first start.

“I thought Jonah played well for his first start. He was under control, he protected the football and he found open receivers,” said Hendricks. “The key now moving forward is that we get into more of a rhythm with those throws, we recognize coverages sooner and we make those same throws just a little bit sooner.

“That’s very common and very typical for a first game starter,” he added.

On the defensive side of the ball, Hendricks said it all comes down to the front line after St. Francis rushed for 176 yards last week.

“St. Francis beat us up front and (St. Francis’s offensive linemen) were always falling forward instead of getting knocked backwards,” Hendricks said. “When you get into those 3rd and 3 scenarios consistently, you need to be able to hit the opponent and drive him backwards rather than him falling forward.”

The Jacks will encounter a new head coach in Phillip Klaphake when they travel to Sauk Rapids tonight. The Storm (1-0) eked out a 16-14 victory over Princeton in their season opener.

With a new coach in charge, Hendricks believes the Storm offense will be play a more wide-open scheme.

“Offensively, it will be completely different than what they’ve run in the past,” he said. “They’ll be a bit more wide-open, spread-oriented with what they do. They’ll be well-coached and they’ll do what they do well.”

Once again, it may come down to the performance of Bemidji’s lineman for the Jacks to snatch that first win.

“We’re going to have to win the line of scrimmage,” Hendricks said. “If we win the line of scrimmage, there’s great opportunities on both sides of the football and we have a great opportunity to be successful. If we lose the line of scrimmage, it’s going to be a long night.”