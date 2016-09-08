GIRLS SOCCER: Bemidji powers past Pirates

CROOKSTON — The Bemidji High School girls soccer team had no trouble getting on the scoreboard Thursday night, nearly reaching double-figures in its 9-0 road win over Crookston.

The Lumberjacks (4-0-1) set a season-best with their nine-goal performance.

Lindsey Hildenbrand found Annah Schussman, who finished it in the 10th minute, to start the scoring. After another 20 minutes, Schussman volleyed to Kinley Prestegard for the second goal of the game, putting Bemidji up 2-0.

And just before halftime, Schussman found the back of the net in the 39th minute off a pass from Katya Kivi, putting the Jacks up 3-0 at the break.

Alyce Stone scored less than two minutes into the second half, and BHS continued to pour it on from there. After a 50th-minute own goal by Crookston, Rachael Holm (55th minute), Hildenbrand (59th and 78th minute) and Lydia Bitter (65th minute) added to the tally, bringing the advantage to 9-0 by full time.

“It was a game we were able to learn something from, particularly with finishing,” head coach Logan Larsen said, emphasizing Bemidji’s focus for the game. “We started to do that. We started to set up the right passes to set up the finishes.”

Bemidji’s defense also played strong, limited the Pirate attack to just one shot on net.

“We played a younger defensive line, and they held strong,” Larsen said. “They did very well.”

Goalkeeper Laura Bieberdorf blocked the lone shot to come her way, and she has yet to concede a goal five games into the season.

Bieberdorf and the Lumberjacks will look to stay hot when they travel to Moorhead for their 2:30 p.m. matchup tomorrow.

Bemidji 9, Crookston 0

BHS 3 6 — 9

CHS 0 0 — 0

First half: BHS GOAL (Schussman, Hildenbrand ast) 10’, 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Prestegard, Schussman ast) 30’, 2-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Schussman, Kivi ast) 39’, 3-0 BHS.

Second half: BHS GOAL (Stone, Toward ast) 42’, 4-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Crookston own goal) 50’, 5-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Holm, Hansen ast) 55’, 6-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Hildenbrand, Wilford ast) 59’, 7-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Bitter, Stone ast) 65’, 8-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Hildenbrand, Prestegard ast) 78’, 9-0 BHS.

Saves — BHS: Bieberdorf 1, CHS: Fagerlund 24