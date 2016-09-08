BOYS SOCCER: Spry breaks scoring record in win

EAST GRAND FORKS — Leo Spry netted another two goals for the Bemidji High School boys soccer team on Thursday, setting a new school record in Thursday’s 3-0 win over East Grand Forks.

Spry needed just 22 minutes against the Green Wave to set the new standard. He scored the opening goal of the game off a cross from Brandon Wright, stepping in front of the EGF keeper and tapping it in for his 55th career strike.

“Everybody knew it was going to happen, it was just a matter of when,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said of Spry breaking the record. “I truly think that we will personally enjoy this moment, but he’s more focused on getting this team to that (section championship) game.”

Eighteen minutes after the record-breaking goal, Wright put the Jacks up 2-0 by outrunning two Green Wave defenders and then beating the keeper just 30 seconds before the half.

And, after halftime, Spry added his second tally of the night in similar fashion to his first — beating the keeper to the ball off a cross from Wright and touching it in from the near post.

Spry’s 56th career strike came in the 67th minute, and the 3-0 score stood until full time.

For the first time in five games this season, Spry didn’t notch a hat trick. Still, he’s up to 15 goals and has the Lumberjacks off to a perfect 5-0 start and outscoring opponents 34-1.

“We created a ton of opportunities,” said Toward. “I thought we played well. East Grand Forks put on some high pressure… I think that created some difficulty, but we stayed composed.”

Bemidji will look to keep things rolling at 7 p.m. on Monday when the Jacks travel to Detroit Lakes for a rematch of an Aug. 30 12-1 win.

And although Toward and the team were excited for Spry, he knows everyone’s sights are set on a different goal.

“If Leo has 3 goals this season or 30 goals, our focus is getting to that section championship game,” Toward said.

Bemidji 3, East Grand Forks 0

BHS 2 1 — 3

EGF 0 0 — 0

First half: BHS GOAL (Spry, Wright ast) 22’, 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Wright, B. Hess ast) 40’, 2-0 BHS.

Second half: BHS GOAL (Spry, Wright ast) 67’, 3-0 BHS.

Saves — BHS: Laakso 2, EGF: Felch 4