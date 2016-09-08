Bemidji High School senior Kate Langerak returns a volley in a doubles match against Eveleth-Gilbert on Thursday at Bemidji Middle School. (JILLIAN GANDSEY | BEMIDJI PIONEER)

The Lumberjacks (8-1) split the singles matches but had a clean sweep in doubles to pick up the victory.

“I told the girls before we started this would not be a team we could take for granted and we really had to win some competitive matches to walk away with a victory,” head coach Mark Fodness said.

Abbie Kelm won in first singles 6-2, 6-0 over Lora Delich, who had proved troublesome to Kelm last year.

“Abbie’s improvement is noticeable to everyone who watches her play,” Fodness said.

Denee Barrett gave BHS a 2-0 lead by winning at second singles 6-1, 6-2.

Kate Langerak and Olivia Jones needed only two sets to win 6-3, 6-4 at first doubles as the Jacks claimed a 3-0 lead.

Laura Palmer and Shelby Eichstadt each dropped their singles matches in straight sets by scores of 6-1, 6-1 and 6-3, 6-3, respectively.

But wins at third and first doubles put the Golden Bears away as Bemidji claimed a 5-2 win.

Hope Puro and Valerie Davis won in third doubles 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 before Sam Edlund and Taylor Offerdahl won a marathon match in second doubles 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 12-10.

“Sam and Taylor were down 1-4 in the first set before coming back to win in a tiebreaker,” Fodness said of the second doubles match. “I know they were disappointed to drop the second set. With the match decided, we played a third-set tiebreaker and the girls came up big again for a nice win against a good doubles team.”

The Lumberjacks will travel to Detroit Lakes for a 1 p.m. triangular Tuesday with the Lakers and Staples-Motley.