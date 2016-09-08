CROSS COUNTRY: BHS takes second, third at DL Invite

DETROIT LAKES — The Bemidji High School boys and girls cross country teams took second and third, respectively, in the Detroit Lakes Invitational on Thursday.

Perham won the boys meet with a score of 48 and the girls meet with a score of 44.

Isaac Berg took home medalist honors for the Jacks on the boys side, finishing in 16:53.6, 4.4 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Ryley Nelson of West Central Area School.

Nathan Alto’s time of 18:10.4 was good for 17th place, while Cody Roder followed close behind in 18th at 18:18.8.

Also placing for BHS was Zac Fouquerel-Skoe (20th) with a time of 18:25.0, Soren Dybing (22nd) with his 18:38.0 finish.

Although only Bemidji’s top-five finishers are counted for team scores, Robert Mangiamele’s 19:03.7 time and Tanner Hatfield’s 19:09.6 put all seven Lumberjack runners within the top 31.

Perham’s Brynnan Covington was the medalist in the girls heat, setting a 19:56.1 time. Bemidji’s Sadie Hamrin wasn’t far behind, placing third with a 20:39.7 finish.

Sierra Freyholtz came in 18th for the Jacks at 22:00.8, and Arie Gislason’s 22:23.9 time was good for 23rd, as well. Soon after, Gwen Youso crossed the finish line at 22:31.1 for 26th place, and Kayla Dewitt finished 28th with her time of 22.31.2.

Anna Gislason (23:47.6) and Quinn Schollett (25.29.2) finished 36th and 45th for BHS, respectively.

Bemidji’s next meet will come at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Lucky Lindy Invitational in Little Falls.

Boys Race

Team Results

1-Perham 48; 2-Bemidji 76; 3-Alexandria 87; 4-Detroit Lakes 95; 5-West Central Area School 112; 6-Moorhead 122; 7-Fergus Falls 234; 8-Breckenridge-Wahpeton 234; 9-Frazee 251; 10-Hawley 255; 11-LPA 343.

Individual Results

Medalist: Isaac Berg, Bemidji, 16:53.6

BHS Results: 1-Isaac Berg 16:53.6; 17-Nathan Alto 18:10.4; 18-Cody Roder 18:18.8; 21-Zac Fouquerel-Skoe 18:25.0; 23-Soren Dybing 18:38.0; 30-Robert Mangiamele 19:03.7; 32-Tanner Hatfield 19:09.6.

Girls Race

Team Results

1-Perham 44; 2-Moorhead 67; 3-Bemidji 94; 4-Alexandria 94; 5-Pelican Rapids 124; 6-Fergus Falls 175; 7-Detroit Lakes 179; 8-Frazee 195; 9-Breckenridge-Wahpeton 210.

Individual Results

Medalist: Brynnan Covington, Perham, 19:56.1

BHS Results: 3-Sadie Hamrin 20:39.7; 18-Sierra Freyholtz 22:00.8; 23-Arie Gislason 22:23.9; 26-Gwen Youso 22:31.1; 28-Kayla Dewitt 22:31.2; 36-Anna Gislason 23:47.6; 45-Quinn Schollett 25.29.2.