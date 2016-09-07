Grover to guide BHS dance team

BEMIDJI — Bemidji High School has brought in a familiar face to guide the school dance team with the recent hiring of Krista Grover to be the team’s new head coach.

Grover coached the Lumberjacks dance team for three years until stepping down in 2009. She said she is looking forward to returning to BHS with the hopes of increasing participation numbers, as well as to see the team improve at the section championships.

“I used to coach previously so I’m just excited to help the program grow again,” Grover said. “We’re hoping to increase numbers and increase our standing at sections. Hopefully, it would be great to go to state.

“I’ve done a lot of training with teams that are competing at the state level so it would be nice to share that with Bemidji and see them go,” she added.

Grover also owns the Fusion Center in downtown Bemidji. The studio offers recreation and competitive classes in dance and fitness, as well as athletic training.

After opening Fusion Center, Grover stepped away from coaching but decided to return to BHS when the opportunity presented itself. She has remained involved in dance since she last helmed the Lumberjacks.

“I’ve worked with a lot of dance teams in the state the past five to seven years, a handful of them,” Grover said.

Grover also works with Bemidji Community Theater doing choreography for plays like the upcoming production of Mary Poppins.

Tryouts for the upcoming Bemidji High School dance season will be held in late October.