Bemidji High School junior MaKenna Quinn hits the ball of the block while playing Moorhead on Tuesday at BHS. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji High School junior libero Kennedy Mills passes a serve in a match against Moorhead on Tuesday at BHS. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI — In a rematch of last year’s section title game, the Bemidji High School volleyball team wasn’t able to get revenge on Moorhead, falling 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-16) on Tuesday night.

The Spuds shot out early, combining powerful kills of their own with costly Lumberjack errors, taking a 6-1 edge. The advantage continued to rise, as an 10-1 run boosted the MHS lead to 21-7.

Bemidji answered back, taking eight straight points. Back-to-back aces by Claire Schotzko ended the run, bringing the score to 21-15 and putting Bemidji within striking distance. But Moorhead called a timeout, regrouped, and scored the final four of the set to take it 25-15.

The second set started much like the first, as the Jacks again found themselves trailing 6-1 early.

“Against a tough team, it’s always hard (to get down early),” BHS head coach Teresa Colligan said. “They’re just gonna come at you, so if you’re always trying to come out of a hole, it becomes very difficult.”

Unlike the previous set, however, BHS was able to work its way back into a tie, using a Siri Bardwell kill to cap off a quick 5-0 run and knot the score up at 12.

Bemidji even grabbed a 14-13 advantage when Schotzko made a lunging save, leading to a Lumberjack kill and their first lead since it was 1-0.

The lead didn’t last, however, as the Spuds tallied off 11 straight points to go up 24-14.

A handful of points later, and Moorhead won the second set 25-16, taking a commanding 2-0 lead.

In the third, Bemidji responded early, grabbing a 13-6 lead from a Bardwell kill — their biggest of the match.

But like they had all night, the Spuds swung things in their favor, flipping a 16-13 deficit into a match win — closing out on a 12-0 run for the 25-16 victory in the third set.

“It was very difficult (to get into a flow),” said Colligan. “We had moments where we just looked wonderful. But against a good team, you can’t let them get (those big runs)... We just couldn’t stop that.”

Bardwell led the Jacks with eight kills, while MaKenna Quinn finished with six. Quinn, Grace Naig Anna Falldorf tallied four blocks apiece.

Addie Colligan led the team with 13 assists, and Kennedy Mills ended with a team-high 16 digs in the loss.

Bemidji will look to rebound against Sartell-St. Stephen at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Sartell, but Colligan will take away what she can from Tuesday’s loss.

“Hopefully some of these losses earlier in the season will point us in the right direction in the end,” she said. “(We want) to learn from them and know what it really takes to get over these humps.”