GIRLS SOCCER: Bemidji plays to scoreless draw with EGF

EAST GRAND FORKS -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team played to a scoreless draw with East Grand Forks on Tuesday night.

The Lumberjacks (3-0-1) dramatically outshot the Green Wave 16-5 but were not able to come away with a goal.

“We spent most of the game on their end of the field,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said. “We created good opportunities, some good through balls. Every one of our forwards had a number of chances but their keeper worked and she made some good diving saves.”

BHS goalkeeper Laura Bieberdorf stopped all five shots she faced. The senior has yet to concede a goal this season.

While Bieberdorf and the Jacks’ defense have played a significant role in their shutout streak, Larsen said it was the forwards who stepped up Tuesday.

“Today, our forwards actually put an immense amount of pressure on their backline, so they had a tough time building out,” he said.

Bemidji will be back in action Thursday for a 5 p.m. meeting at Crookston.

Bemidji 0, East Grand Forks 0

EGF 0 0 — 0

BHS 0 0 — 0

BHS — L. Bieberdorf: 5 saves, EGF: 16 saves