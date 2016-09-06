GRAND RAPIDS — The Bemidji High School boys soccer team continued its unbeaten streak to start the season as the Lumberjacks (4-0) cruised to a 6-0 road win over Grand Rapids on Tuesday night.

“We played very well,” BHS head coach Rick Toward said. “The scoreline makes you think, ‘6-0, okay Grand Rapids doesn’t have very much.’ But I would say they’re the best of the four teams we’ve faced up to this point.”

Leo Spry recorded his fourth hat trick in four matches to pace the team. At 13 goals on the season, the senior is now tied for the BHS career scoring record with 54 goals.

The striker is also on track to break the single season scoring record of 28 goals, as well as the mark for most career points, which Spry is eight away from tying as he stands at 66 points.

“Lots of individual records are within his reach,” Toward said, “but Leo will be the first to tell you there’s only one he’s really concerned about and that’s leading the team to the section championship, which would be the first in school history.”

Silas Hess opened the scoring near the quarter-hour mark, striking in the 15th minute to put the Jacks up 1-0.

Spry gave Bemidji a two-goal advantage, scoring in the 28th minute as the Jacks took a 2-0 lead to halftime.

Brandon Wright opened the second half with a 42nd minute goal from Spry to put BHS 3-0 up.

Brock Michalicek made it 4-0 with an assist from Wright, who earned his third point on the night on the 49th minute goal.

Spry picked up his second goal of the night after a feed from Ethan Pickett in the 71st minute made it 5-0.

With 4.5 seconds remaining, Spry secured his fourth straight hat trick to open the season with his 80th minute goal in the waning moments of the game.

Spry will go for the record Thursday when the Lumberjacks face East Grand Forks on the road at 7:15 p.m.

Bemidji 6, Grand Rapids 0

GR 0 0 — 0

BHS 2 4 — 6

First half: BHS GOAL (S. Hess, B. Wright ast) 15’, 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (L. Spry, S. Hess ast) 28’, 2-0 BHS.

Second half: BHS GOAL (B. Wright, L. Spry ast) 42’, 3-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (B. Michalicek, B. Wright ast) 49’, 4-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (L. Spry, E. Pickett ast) 71’, 5-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (L. Spry, N. Harrom ast) 80’, 6-0 BHS.

BHS — A. Laakso: 1 save. GR — D. Mackey: 13 saves