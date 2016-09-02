Bemidji’s Travis Golden runs toward the end zone after making a catch Friday during a game against St. Francis held at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji. Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI — In spite of a late touchdown, the Bemidji High School football team fell 16-13 to St. Francis in Friday night’s season opener at Chet Anderson Stadium.

The Lumberjacks (0-1) were unable to get much going offensively, combining for 168 total yards on offense while allowing 232 on defense.

“I just thought we lost on the line of scrimmage,” BHS head coach Troy Hendricks said. “We had an opportunity to execute both in our passing game and in our running game, and our execution wasn’t there (for) either, which is really frustrating.”

The Saints (1-0) maintained much of the possession, especially in the second half, making it difficult for Bemidji to get anything going on offense.

“You can’t get any momentum,” Hendricks said. “Last year they did the same thing to us, quite frankly, and we weren’t able to establish any momentum because they consistently were in, it seemed like, four-down territory and kept getting first downs on third and fourth down. When that happens, it wears out your defense.”

Defensively, Hendricks said the front line was not playing as tightly as they needed to.

“Their pad level was way too high,” he said. “We got beat at the line of scrimmage and when we come up and fill, we need to fill with more intensity. So we’ve got a lot of things to work on and we’ll get at it first thing Monday.”

St. Francis drove deep into Bemidji territory on their first drive of the game. The Jacks stopped the Saints on 3rd-and-7 to force a 26-yard field goal that gave the visitors a 3-0 lead.

Senior quarterback Jonah Muller began to click through the air on Bemidji’s second drive of the game. Muller completed a 22-yard pass to Travis Golden that got the Jacks into Saints territory for the first time.

Later in the series, the senior found Golden wide-open near the righthand sideline where the receiver stutter-stepped around a Saint and dove for the endzone. Golden was ruled down on the 1-yard line but the 29-yard reception put the Lumberjacks in position for the score.

Ethan Bush punched it in on a 1-yard touchdown run on the next play to give Bemidji its first lead of the game at 7-3.

The Jacks took that 7-3 lead into halftime after the Saints failed to advance far into Bemidji territory on their final drive.

St. Francis received the ball to open the second half and never gave it up for nearly seven minutes.

The opening drive culminated with a six-yard keeper by quarterback Jared Carda that returned the lead to St. Francis. However, the extra point attempt went wide as the Saints grabbed a 9-7 lead with 5:15 to go in the third.

Bemidji’s next two drives ended quickly without gaining a first down.

Meanwhile, the Saints kept eating up clock with long drives full of rushing.

St. Francis converted two straight third-down attempts but Bemidji got a stop on 3rd and 5 from the 10 that set up 4th and 2 from the 7 yard line. Carda kept the ball and took it in for a rushing touchdown to give the Saints a 16-7 lead with 4:10 to go in the game.

The Lumberjacks were not quite out of it yet as they quickly drove down field to the seven yard line. A 7-yard touchdown run by Muller put Bemidji back within a possession of the lead with the score at 16-13 after the extra point attempt was blocked.

The Jacks attempted an onside kick with 2:22 remaining but the Saints recovered.

With Bemidji desperately needing a stop, St. Francis converted on 4th and 1 to put the game away.

The Lumberjacks will hit the road to face Sauk Rapids-Rice next Friday at 7 p.m.