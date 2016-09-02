SHOOTING: BHS trap team registration ends Sept. 9

Bemidji High School’s trap team finished third at the Minnesota State High School League state tournament last spring and is looking forward to the fall season.

Shooter registration for the BHS fall season ends Sept. 9. The season begins with a shooter and parent meeting on Sunday, Sept. 11, and will be comprised of six shooting nights running through Sunday, Oct. 23.

Shooters need to provide their own firearm and ammunition as well as eye and ear protection. Shooters will shoot three rounds of 25 targets each night.

Any Minnesota student is eligible to participate if he or she is in grades 6 through 12, possesses a Minnesota Firearm Safety Training Certificate and meets all school curricular activity eligibility requirements.

Those interested in participating in the 2016 BHS trap team can contact Kelly Geiger at mkngeige@paulbunyan.net and can visit www.mnclaytarget.com for additional information on the league.