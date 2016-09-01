FOOTBALL: Jacks open season with familiar foe

BEMIDJI — Today is the first Friday of September, so every Minnesota sports fan knows what that means — the start of high school football season.

Bemidji High School kicks off its season tonight at 7 p.m. against St. Francis at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Tonight will mark the third meeting all-time, and the third in three seasons, between the Lumberjacks and Fighting Saints.

BHS defeated St. Francis 43-38 in the 2014 Section 7-5A championship game at Bemidji. Like this season, the Jacks also opened 2015 against the Saints, losing the away contest 24-14.

Senior quarterback Jonah Muller, who has been named the team’s starter, called the 2014 section championship game the most memorable game of his career.

“I’ve been watching a lot of that film (from the 2014 game) just because it’s the same scheme,” he said. “But it’s fun just thinking back on winning the section championship with the team two years ago when we played them. That was a great game.”

But unlike the high-scoring 2014 contest, neither team possesses quite as much as starpower.

Former St. Francis running back John Santiago is now a sophomore at the University of North Dakota while former BHS quarterback James Hendricks is a redshirt freshman at North Dakota State.

“They don’t have John Santiago and we don’t have James Hendricks so both teams are without their best players (from) that year but we all have new players now and it will be a really fun time,” Muller said. “It’s kind of a fun new rivalry I guess.”

Along with a host of personnel changes for each team, St. Francis also has a new head coach this season in Tate Hermann.

“We don’t know a lot about them and they probably don’t a whole lot about us with it being the first game,” BHS head coach Troy Hendricks said. “So we’re going to focus on Bemidji and not so much St. Francis. If we can win the turnover battle, win special teams and compete hard on offense and defense, we’ve got a shot.”

Earlier this week, Muller beat out senior Chris Larson for the starting quarterback job. Hendricks noted that there is competition behind Muller, just as there is at every position each week.

“Jonah has been consistent throughout the course of the summer camp and the fall camp,” Hendricks said. “He’s improving on the things we’ve asked him to improve on and he’s shown the ability to be a leader and he’s shown the ability to lead that side of the football.”

“It was fun because it just slowly kind of happened,” Muller said of becoming the starter. “I started getting more and more reps and then as this week started, kind of got close to 75 percent of the reps.”

Hendricks says the young Jacks have progressively gotten closer to being in game shape as practice has gone on, building up to tonight.

“The kids have been a little inconsistent but we’re a fairly young team so that’s to be expected,” he said before practice Thursday. “By and large, our intensity and our tempo has picked up each and every week. So we’re never ready for game one, but hopefully after today, we’re as ready as we can be.”