VOLLEYBALL: Lumberjacks hang on, sweep DL for first win

BEMIDJI — It didn’t come as easy as they would have liked, but the Bemidji High School volleyball team held on for a 3-0 (25-23, 25-17, 27-25) sweep of Detroit Lakes on Thursday.

The Lakers won the opening point of the night after a long rally, but it was the only lead they held in the entire first set.

The Lumberjacks slowly added to their lead, building a six-point edge at 12-6 off a kill by Lexi Wade, opening the biggest advantage of the set. Detroit Lakes was persistent, but Bemidji held them off, coming away with a 25-23 win to open up the match.

In the second set, the Lakers jumped out to an early 4-1 lead, but BHS responded with a 6-1 spurt of their own to take back a 7-5 lead. The run was capped off by Addie Colligan’s back-to-back spectacular diving saves, allowing the Jacks to take the point.

After Detroit Lakes had the score tied up at eight, BHS grabbed a 9-8 edge and never relinquished the lead again. A 9-1 run late in the second set put the Lumberjacks up 24-14, and a Grace Naig kill clinched the set for the 25-17 win.

The third set looked to be easy sailing for Bemidji, quickly taking an 18-6 lead and all of the momentum. But an ensuing 13-4 outburst by Detroit Lakes got them within striking distance. The Lakers even grabbed a late — and improbable — advantage at 25-24.

And yet, right when they needed to, Bemidji responded.

Wade sent down one of her 12 kills on the night, tying the score at 25. And after another BHS point, Siri Bardwell spiked down a kill of her own for the game-winner.

“When (Detroit Lakes) took that lead, it really could have gone either way,” said Bemidji head coach Teresa Colligan. “But we were able to fight back.”

It wasn’t painless, but the Jacks got the job done for a 27-25 third set win and a 3-0 sweep on the night.

“Because we’re an inexperienced, younger group, (we needed) that mental toughness to just finish it,” said Colligan. “And we were able to do that, which is good.”

Wade’s 12 kills led Bemidji, while MaKenna Quinn tallied nine and Bardwell finished with eight. Colligan racked up 31 assists, and Kennedy Mills led BHS with her 22 digs. Quinn finished with two aces, while Colligan and Mills each had one, as well.

The Jacks improve to 1-2 on the young season and will return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to match up with Moorhead at Bemidji High School.