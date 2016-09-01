GIRLS SOCCER: Schussman’s hat trick lifts Jacks

BEMIDJI — A hat trick from Annah Schussman helped lift the Bemidji High School girls soccer team to a 5-0 win over Detroit Lakes on Thursday at the Bemidji Middle School soccer field.

The victory moves the Lumberjacks to 3-0 to start the season.

BHS head coach Logan Larsen said the Jacks did a better job finishing their shots compared to their previous game with St. Cloud Cathedral, though they did not put up quite as many.

“Overall, the pace was down (and) the possession wasn’t quite as crisp, but the finishing improved,” he said.

Schussman began the game with a goal scored just three minutes in off a pass from Destiny Christofferson.

Rachael Holm gave Bemidji its second goal of the match in the 20th minute off a feed by Lindsey Hildenbrand.

Schussman bagged her second goal of the night in the 39th minute thanks to a Holm pass to give the Jacks a 3-0 halftime lead.

The Bemidji attack kept moving at full power when Hildenbrand scored about 10 minutes into the second half with an assist from Harper Toward.

Five minutes later, Schussman completed the hat trick with her goal that gave the Jacks a 5-0 lead that would stand as the final score.

“She showed she can achieve quite a bit,” Larsen said of the junior forward. “It was an extremely busy game for Annah Schussman.”

Bemidji will next travel to East Grand Forks for a 7 p.m. match on Tuesday.

Bemidji 5, Detroit Lakes 0

BHS 3 2 — 5

DL 0 0 — 0

First half: BHS GOAL (A. Schussman, D. Christofferson ast) 3’, 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (R. Holm, L. Hildenbrand ast) 20’, 2-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (A. Schussman, R. Holm ast) 39’, 3-0 BHS.

Second half: BHS GOAL (L. Hildenbrand, H. Toward ast) 50’, 4-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (A. Schussman, L. Hildenbrand ast) 55’, 5-0 BHS.

BHS — Bieberdorf: 12 saves