TENNIS: Jacks take two from Grand Rapids, EGF

Bemidji High School junior Denee Barrett returns a serve while playing a match against East Grand Forks on Wednesday at Bemidji Middle School. (JILLIAN GANDSEY | BEMIDJI PIONEER)

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School girls tennis team swept a pair of matches with Grand Rapids and East Grand Forks on Wednesday at Bemidji Middle School.

The Lumberjacks (7-1) topped Grand Rapids 5-2 in the morning match and then defeated East Grand Forks 7-0 in the afternoon.

“We continued to move the lineup around a bit to see if we can find the right combination in doubles and singles,” head coach Mark Fodness said. “We went with a strong singles lineup against Grand Rapids and all the girls played pretty well.”

In the early match, Abbie Kelm made quick work of her first singles match, winning 6-0, 6-1.

Over in doubles, the Thunderhawks evened the overall score at 1-1 after a 6-1, 6-1 win in first doubles by Megan Dwiong and Emma Wagner.

The Jacks took the next two matches in singles with Shelby Eichstadt and Denee Barrett winning second and third singles, respectively, in straight sets.

Grand Rapids cut the BHS lead to 3-2 by getting another win in doubles from Maddie Illihan and Ty Dischoff in second doubles.

But Bemidji won the final two matches of the morning with Emily Serratore and Hope Puro winning in third doubles 6-3, 6-3 and Sam Edlund taking fourth singles in three sets 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.

“Sam Edlund was up in the second set and started developing a bad blister on her hitting hand but she battled through it and played a really strong third-set tiebreaker after dropping the second set,” Fodness said.

In the afternoon, the Lumberjacks finished on top in every match with the Green Wave.

Kelm won at first singles 6-0, 6-1 before Bethany Chatterton and Aftyn Schmidt won at third doubles without losing a game.

Taylor Offerdahl won third singles 6-3, 6-0 before a 6-1, 6-1 win at second doubles by Kate Langerak and Puro gave BHS a 4-0 lead.

“Hope and Kate did a nice job as they were paired together for the first time,” Fodness said. “It was a nice opportunity to get some of our younger players a match at third doubles and it was the first varsity win for Aftyn.”

Olivia Jones and Caitlin McCollum were victorious at first doubles 6-4, 6-0 with just two singles matches to go.

Eichstadt and Dietrich battled in second singles, going the distance with Eichstadt winning 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 10-4. Barrett also had a hard-fought match in fourth singles, beating Maggie Dietrich 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 10-6.

The Lumberjacks will have more than a week off before they host Eveleth-Gilbert on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 4:30 p.m.