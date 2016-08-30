BHS sophomore Aspen Galdamez (7) controls the soccer ball during a game against Detroit Lakes Tuesday at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BHS junior Linaes Whiting (13) drives toward the goal during a game against Detroit Lakes Tuesday at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji’s Tanner Hammitt (18) kicks the soccer ball during a game against Detroit Lakes Tuesday at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BHS senior Nick Harrom (22) kicks the soccer ball during a game against Detroit Lakes Tuesday at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji’s Leo Spry (10) controls the soccer ball near the goal during a game against Detroit Lakes Tuesday at Chet Anderson Stadium in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

The match was highlighted by hat tricks from Leo Spry and Linaes Whiting. The four goals by Spry, who recorded his third hat trick in as many games, gives him 10 goals on the season, leaving him just four away from breaking the BHS career scoring record.

“We didn’t play very well in the first half and challenged the guys in the second half to play the type of game that we’re capable of and they gave us some opportunities to play a different style than we’re used to,” head coach Rick Toward said. “We took advantage of it and you saw the score.”

The Lumberjacks (3-0) came out attacking from kickoff. Barely two minutes in, Brandon Wright fired a shot from about 10 yards out that snaked across the box and snuck inside the left post.

In the 10th minute, Aspen Galdamez connected with Spry on a run towards goal. Spry’s first shot rebounded off the goalkeeper right back into the wheelhouse of Spry who buried it for a 2-0 Bemidji lead.

Nick Harrom was taken down from behind in the box and a penalty kick was awarded to the Jacks with under three minutes to go in the first half. Harrom stepped to the spot for the attempt, which was saved by Lakers goalkeeper Zach Leeb.

The eager Bemidji attack was constantly held up by the offside trap being utilized by Detroit Lakes. The Lakers’ (1-2) backline played tightly and forced many an offside call on the Lumberjacks in the first half.

However, Bemidji broke through the trap and exploded for 10 goals in the final 40 minutes.

About 10 minutes into the second half, Brock Michalicek saved the ball from going out of bounds and played it back to Wright who found Spry for a goal that made it 3-0 Jacks.

Wright ran straight down field on the ensuing kickoff and slid it to Spry for his second goal in a matter of seconds to clinch the hat trick.

Two minutes later, Wright played it to Spry in a similar manner as the previous goal to make it 5-0 BHS.

And the offense kept coming.

A free kick attempt by Spry ended up on the foot of Dylan Kovach who put it in the back of the net to put Bemidji up 6-0.

A pair of Lumberjacks were then able to take the opportunity to score the first varsity goals of their careers.

Chase Mock chipped one in from about 10 yards out for his first varsity goal that gave BHS a 7-0 lead.

Nick Harrom then bagged his first varsity goal as his shot squeaked across the line for the eighth goal of the evening for the Jacks.

Whiting scored on a breakaway that was followed up by quick goals by Harrom and a second by Whiting that made it 11-0. Whiting completed the hat trick on his third goal with five minutes remaining as the score stood at 12-0.

With 32 seconds left, Detroit Lakes ended the shutout with a goal by Ben Roth that mattered little when all was said and done.

The Lumberjacks will have a week off before traveling to Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for a 7 p.m. match.

Bemidji 12, Detroit Lakes 1

BHS 2 10 — 12

DL 0 1 — 1

First half: BHS GOAL (B. Wright, B. Hess ast) 3’, 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (L. Spry, A. Galdamez ast) 10’, 2-0 BHS.

Second half: BHS GOAL (L. Spry, B. Wright ast) 51’, 3-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (L. Spry, B. Wright ast) 52’, 4-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (L. Spry, B. Wright ast) 54’, 5-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (D. Kovach, L. Spry ast) 55’, 6-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (C. Mock, W. Schwindt ast) 60’, 7-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (N. Harrom, W. Schwindt ast) 61’, 8-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (L. Whiting, S. Hess ast) 73’, 9-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (C. Mock, N. Harrom ast) 74’, 10-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (L. Whiting, H. Thorsgard ast) 75’, 11-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (L. Whiting) 76’, 12-0 BHS; DL GOAL (B. Roth) 80’, 12-1 BHS.

BHS — A. Laakso: 1 save, DL — Z. Leeb: 14 saves, I. Gloege: 6 saves.