SWIMMING AND DIVING: BHS falls to Brainerd

BRAINERD — The Bemidji High School girls swimming team came up short in the pool on Tuesday, falling 113-73 to Brainerd.

Paige Andersen led the charge for the Lumberjacks, winning both the 50 Free and the 100 Free with times of 26.10 and 57.67, respectively. Andersen was also on the 200 Free Relay team that took second with a 1:50.10 mark and the 400 Free Relay with a time of 3:59.13, also taking a No. 2 finish.

Abby Yartz also secured a first-place finish for BHS, locking a 2:09.81 finish in the 200 Free. Yartz was also on the 200 Free Relay and 400 Free Relay teams with Andersen, along with Claudia Vincent and Hannah Sether, finishing at 1:50.10 and 3:59.13, respectively.

Sether (500 Free) and Alyssa Mess (200 IM, 100 Breaststroke) took home second-place finishes. The team of Mess, Madi Knutson, Kendra Jacobson and Laura Davis finished second in the 200 Medley Relay, as well.

The Jacks will return to action at 6 p.m. on Sep. 13 for a home meet at Bemidji High School.

Bemidji 73, Brainerd 113

BEMIDJI RESULTS

200 Medley Relay — 2, Bemidji (Knutson, Mess, Jacobson, Davis), 2:06.14; 4, Bemidji (St Clair, Port, Son, Korbel), 2:13.99.

200 Free — 1, Yartz (2:09.81); 4, Sether (2:13.74); 5, Takkunen (2:15.68).

200 IM — 2, Mess (2:34.61); 4, Son (2:39.50); 6, Port (2:46.25).

50 Free — 1, Anderson (26.10); 4, Vincent (27.34); 6, Davis (29.47).

100 Butterfly — 3, Jacobson (1:13.21); 4, Son (1:13.49); 6, St Clair (1:17.15).

100 Free — 1, Andersen (57.67); 3, Vincent (59.73); 5, Takkunen (1:01.79).

500 Free — 2, Sether (6:01.43); 3, Yartz (6:01.90); 6, Fairbanks (6:28.72).

200 Free Relay — 2, Bemidji (Andersen, Vincent, Sether, Yartz), 1:50.10; 4, Bemidji (Takkunen, Port, Korbel, Davis), 1:57.41.

100 Backstroke — 3, Knutson (1:10.56); 5, St Clair (1:12.12); 6, Korbel (1:21.22).

100 Breaststroke — 2, Mess (1:17.80); 4, Port (1:24.09); 5, Davis (1:25.73).

400 Free Relay — 2, Bemidji (Yartz, Sether, Vincent, Andersen), 3:59.13; 3, Bemidji (Jacobson, Knutson, Son, Takkunen), 4:14.19.

1 mtr Diving — 4, Corradi (191.20); 5, Howard (169.55), 6 Lundquist (125.70).