ST. CLOUD — The Bemidji High School volleyball team came within one point of a comeback win on Tuesday, but instead lost a late lead of its own to fall 3-2 (26-24, 25-13, 14-25, 16-25, 16-14) at the hands of St. Cloud Tech.

The Jacks lost a tight first set 26-24, and then the Tigers won the second more comfortably at 25-13.

“We played a little inconsistent,” head coach Teresa Colligan said of her team’s start, “but then we came strong in the third and fourth.”

The next two sets belonged to Bemidji, winning 25-14 and 25-16, and it looked as if the fifth set would, too.

Up 14-11, the Lumberjacks had three match points to secure the comeback. But after a decisive 5-0 St. Cloud Tech run to close it out, BHS came up short in the end.

“In game five we just couldn’t finish it,” said Colligan. “We just let them go on a run.”

Lexi Wade tallied 13 kills, while Siri Bardwell added 12 and Addie Colligan chipped in nine. Anna Falldorf led the Jacks with five blocks, and MaKenna Quinn followed with three. Kennedy Mills finished with a pair of aces and 12 digs, while Colligan had nine digs and Quinn finished with eight. Colligan also finished with a team-high 37 assists throughout the match.

Bemidji will look for redemption in its home opener at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday when it faces off with Detroit Lakes at the Bemidji High School.