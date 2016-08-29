GIRLS TENNIS: Bemidji edges Pequot Lakes 4-3

Despite an hour delay thanks to we courts, the Lumberjacks had two winners in singles in Abbie Kelm at No. 1 and Shelby Eichstadt at No. 2.

“Abbie came out with her usual strong performance and gave us a quick 1-0 lead after an hour delay as we waited for courts to dry,” BHS head coach Mark Fodness said.

“Shelby started a little slow in each set but battled for a win in her first set and then really played well down the stretch in her second set. She’s doing a really nice job of making the switch from doubles to singles as we look for more flexibility in our lineup.”

In doubles, BHS also had two winners. Sam Edlund and Taylor Offerdahl won at No. 1 doubles and Caitlin McCollum and Olivia Jones were victorious at No. 2 doubles.

“Sam and Taylor played together for the first time this year and it took them a set to get comfortable,” Fodness said of No. 1 doubles. “They played well in the tiebreaker in the first set and then completely took control in the second set to finish out their match.

“Caitlin and Olivia struggled in the first set and for most of the second. But we really needed them to step up and they played their best tennis at the end and gave us our fourth point. It was great to see them play their best under pressure.”

Denee Barett and Bethany Chatterton lost at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively, while Emily Serratore and Kate Langerak lost at No. 3 doubles.

The Lumberjacks return to the court Wednesday for a triangular against Grand Rapids and East Grand Forks. Matches start at 10 a.m. at the Bemidji Middle School tennis courts.