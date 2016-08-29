MOORHEAD — The BHS boys cross country team finished second out of 10 teams, while the Lumberjacks girls were fifth out of eight, during the Shocky Strand Invitational on Monday afternoon in Moorhead.

The BHS boys scored 68 points and had two top-10 finishers to earn their place.

Senior Isaac Berg took third place, clocking in with a time of 16 minutes, 39.51 seconds.

Hunter Lucas of Fargo Davies and Ben Hutchison of Grand Forks Red River were first and second, respectively, in front of Berg.

BHS junior Linaes Whiting also finished in the top ten for the Jacks, coming in seventh with a time of 17:28.01.

Perham won the competition with a team score of 42.

In the girls race, the Lumberjacks scored 118 points to finish fifth. Willmar won with a score of 27 and five top 10 finishers.

Sadie Hamrin was the best finisher for BHS, finishing sixth with a time of 19:30.56.

The BHS boys junior varsity team won their race, taking first out of eight teams. With 44 points, they edged second-place Fargo Davies by two points. Robert Mangiamele, Sam Hodgson and Gage Mostad finished first, second and third, respectively, for the BHS JV.

Two Lumberjacks ran in the JV girls race (Shelby Meyers and Maggie Brown) but BHS did not have enough runners to record a full team score.

The Lumberjacks will be off for a week before returning to compete at the Detroit Lakes Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Boys Race

Team Results

1-Perham 42; 2-Bemidji 68; 3-Fargo Davies 81; 4-Grand Forks Red River 86; 5-Willmar 132; 6-Grand Forks Central 139; 7-Moorhead 163; 8-Fergus Falls 257; 9-Thief River Falls 291; 10-Hawley-Ulen Hitterdal 299.

Individual Results

Medalist: Hunter Lucas, Fargo Davies, 15:49.16.

BHS results: 3-Isaac Berg 16:39.51; 7-Linaes Whiting 17:28.01; 15-Nathan Alto 17:52.26; 21-Tim Youso 18:13.26; 22-Paul Rietveld 18:13.64; 23-Zac Fouquerel-Skoe 18:15.22; 24-Cody Roder 18:15.68.

Girls Race

Team Results

1-Willmar 27; 2-Grand Forks Central 63; 3-Fargo Davies 93; 4-Perham 94; 5-Bemidji 118; 6-Moorhead 130; 7-Thief River Falls 209; 8-Fergus Falls 227.

Individual Results

Medalist: Karly Ackley, Grand Forks Central,18:08.97.

BHS Results: 6-Sadie Hamrin 19:30.56; 17-Sierra Freyholtz 20:52.84; 29-Gwen Youso 22:00.00; 32-Kayla Dewitt 22:07.55; 37-Ari Gislason 22:24.72; 39-Anna Gislason 22:40.42; 54-Quinn Schollett 25:34.55.