BOYS SOCCER: Wet, wild home opener ends in 4-0 BHS win

Bemidji High School’s Silas Hess (9) battles for the ball with a West Ottertail United Storm player during a their game Saturday at Bemidji Middle School. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School boys soccer home opener featured a hat trick by Leo Spry and a hat trick of weather delays as the Lumberjacks (2-0) topped West Ottertail United 4-0 on Saturday afternoon at Bemidji Middle School.

“That’s just a tough game to play with all the stoppages like you saw,” head coach Rick Toward said. “Our second half wasn’t real crisp. The field was pretty tilted, the ball was in this end or in the middle of the field most of the game. We didn’t have to do much defensively.”

A thunderstorm rolled into Bemidji shortly before kickoff, but the rainfall did not slow down Spry, who recorded his second hat trick in as many games to begin the season.

For Spry’s first goal, Silas Hess fed the ball into the 18-yard box where Spry knocked in a shot off the right post to put the Jacks on the board in the 11th minute.

Just two minutes later, Silas Hess fired a shot that deflected off the goalkeeper into the lap of Spry who buried his second goal of the game.

Lightning in the area caused the first delay about 18 minutes into the match.

After a 15-minute delay, play resumed with Spry picking up where he left off. This time it was Ben Hess who found Spry on a pass across the box that the forward connected on for his third goal of the game and his sixth of the season.

The senior striker has now scored 46 career goals and is just eight goals away from breaking the BHS career goalscoring record.

“Leo creates a lot of opportunities for himself,” Toward said, who also noted he was pleased with how Spry created chances for his teammates.

Lightning was spotted again with three minutes to play in the first half, causing a second delay.

Play continued about 10 minutes later but the lightning returned at halftime, resulting in the third and lengthiest delay of the afternoon.

“That was unusual for me. That’s a first,” Toward said of the three lightning delays. “You do it long enough you think you’ve seen everything and then, guess what? Something new comes along that you haven’t seen before.”

After a 45-minute delay, the sun finally began to peek through the clouds as the second half was able to kick-off at last.

The Lumberjacks’ attack took a little time to get going after the extended halftime, but eventually found its footing again.

Bemidji still controlled possession for most of the second half as Ben Hess found an opening and tallied the Jacks’ fourth goal of the match on a strike from about 15 yards out in the 64th minute.

Toward was impressed by the play he saw from his midfielders who were playing without Luke Hess, who was out of the lineup due to injury.

“I liked a lot of the good stuff that we saw from the center of the field,” Toward said. “That was my concern coming into this season was how we were going to be playing in the middle of the field with some younger guys. I think Aspen (Galdamez) and Ben and Si (Hess) have done a really nice job stepping into that space. And when we get Luke Hess back, who is a year or two older than those guys, I think we’ll be just even that much more solid.”

Adam Laakso got the clean sheet in goal for Bemidji, stopping all three shots he faced.

The Lumberjacks will take on Detroit Lakes in their next match on Tuesday at Chet Anderson Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

Bemidji 4, West Ottertail United 0

BHS 3 1 — 4

WO 0 0 — 0

First half: BHS GOAL (L. Spry, S. Hess ast) 11’, 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (L. Spry, S. Hess ast) 13’ 2-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (L. Spry, B. Hess ast) 21’ 3-0 BHS.

Second half: BHS GOAL (B. Hess, B. Wright ast) 64’ 4-0 BHS.