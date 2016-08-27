BEMIDJI — The bulk of both Bemidji High School cross country teams will return this season for another shot at a state title.

The Lumberjacks boys team took fourth place at the Class AA state meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield last year in their fourth straight state appearance.

While Bemidji’s highest finisher at state, Caleb Appleton, has graduated, Isaac Berg, Linaes Whiting, Nathan Alto, Tim Youso, Paul Rietveld and Cody Roder will all be back seeking another section championship.

Head coach Ryan Aylesworth says that although the boys may be missing departing seniors Appleton and Noah Holter, this year’s squad knows how to match their previous successes.

“The kids just need to know that if they put in the work and believe in themselves and each other that they can achieve goals and attain things that other kids have done in the program,” he said.

Senior Isaac Berg posted the second-fastest time for the Jacks at state last season, taking 20th in the race. Berg says the team’s goal is to “five-peat” by making it to state five straight years.

“We have experience I guess for some of us and we have some new people who have to fill-in some of those spots from seniors last year,” Berg said. “But (we need to) just work hard for it and get our minds set on our goal.”

The top runner on the Bemidji girls team, junior Sadie Hamrin, will attempt to qualify for her third-straight state meet.

Hamrin, the sole member of the girls team that competed at state last season, finished 15th in 2015 after placing 19th as a freshman in 2014.

The junior says she hopes to use her finish at state to push herself even further this fall.

“I’m hoping just to use it as confidence to try to get top 10 this year,” Hamrin said. “Because it was so close last year that I think that, if I can just get to the same place, I know I can do it.”

Among the returners joining Hamrin are Sierra Freyholtz and Anna and Arie Gislason, as well as a number of younger runners.

The Willmar girls team will once again be a threat in Section 8AA as the Cardinals return a whole squad that has won section titles and finished third at state in back-to-back years. The top two teams in the section meet advance to state.

“Willmar is returning top three in the state. They went to the Nike national meet,” Aylesworth said.

“They are extremely good. There is a strong core of other teams on the girls side that could all battle for one of those top two spots and we hope that we can be in the mix of girls battling for that spot.”

There is not as much of a clear favorite to win the section for the boys.

“Willmar, Sartell, Detroit Lakes, Little Falls, us. There’s a few other teams that have got a good shot to be in the mix for those two spots,” Aylesworth said. “But we’ve just got to focus on who we are and where we are right now moving forward so that we can challenge at the end of the season.”

The Lumberjacks have their first meet on the season on Monday when they compete at the Shocky Strand Invitational at M.B. Johnson Park in Moorhead. The meet begins at 10 a.m.