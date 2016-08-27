Bemidji’s Jacie Lalli(14) controls the soccer ball during a game Saturday against St. Cloud Cathedral held at Chet Anderson Stadium on the BSU campus. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BHS freshman Katie Alto (19) works to steal the soccer ball from a St. Cloud Cathedral player during a game Saturday held at Chet Anderson Stadium on the BSU campus. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji’s Harper Toward (8) runs with the soccer ball during a game Saturday against St. Cloud Cathedral held at Chet Anderson Stadium on the BSU campus. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji High School senior Rachael Holm (16) controls the soccer ball during a game Saturday against St. Cloud Cathedral held at Chet Anderson Stadium on the BSU campus. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji’s Kinley Prestegard (left) battles with a St. Cloud Cathedral player in the corner of the field during a game Saturday held at Chet Anderson Stadium on the BSU campus. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji High School senior Lydia Bitter (22) controls the ball during a game against St. Cloud Cathedral on Saturday at BSU’s Chet Anderson Stadium. Bitter scored the only goal in the Lumberjacks slim 1-0 victory. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI — In a game that featured plenty of close-range, high-chance scoring opportunities for the Bemidji High School girls soccer team, it was only fitting that the winning strike came from 40 yards out.

Lydia Bitter’s deep free kick found the back of the net in the 73rd minute, giving the Lumberjacks (2-0) a slim 1-0 victory over St. Cloud Cathedral on Saturday at Bemidji State’s Chet Anderson Stadium.

The winner came after a “very frustrating” start, according to head coach Logan Larsen, in which Bemidji dominated both possession and field position, but couldn’t capitalize with a goal.

The first real chance for the Jacks came midway through the opening half, in which Isabelle Morin got a takeaway in the box, but she just missed the top-right corner of the net, harmlessly resulting in a goal kick.

Though Bemidji continued to attack, the Crusader defense held firm, either blocking close-range shots before getting to net or preventing BHS from getting a shot off altogether. Despite playing on their heels, St. Cloud Cathedral found a way to reach the half at a 0-0 tie.

After the break, the Lumberjacks had even better looks for a goal. An early cross into the box almost resulted in a quality shot, but instead it was blocked by the Crusader defense, and then the counter-attack was on.

Anika Wirth had a breakaway, with only Bemidji goalkeeper Laura Bieberdorf standing in her way of a goal. But Bieberdorf held her ground, then charged at just the right moment, diving for the ball before Wirth could even get a shot off.

“She’s great, but still extremely smart,” said Larsen of his keeper. “She’s not afraid to make that move and call for it. We have a very large amount of confidence in her.”

Having survived the scare, the Jacks looked to be in control to finally jump ahead. Bitter found a window with 24 minutes to go in the match, and she fired low and hard into the bottom corner. Crusaders keeper Toni Baynes got to it, but only to deflect it away. The ball trickled to the far post, bounced off, and all but went in the net.

Having so many chances, Bemidji had still been blanked on the scoreboard.

It all changed in the 73rd minute — and at the unlikeliest of times. Bitter stood 40 yards out, looking to get a cross into the box on a free kick. Instead, her high-lofted ball caught the keeper off balance, flying just over her extended hand and into the back of the net.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Larsen said. “We had created so many chances and this, the long shot — we had been trying to work on creating a finesse opportunity — and that’s how we score? It contradicts some of what I’ve said, but I don’t mind it at all.”

The Lumberjacks successfully held off a last-minute effort by the Crusaders for an equalizer, and Bemidji earned the 1-0 win in the most improbable way.

“Even though it’s frustrating to have so many opportunities and not score, it’s a starting point that we can work with to give us guidance for the future,” Larsen said. “It’s an alright place to start for this season, and it gives us something to work on and practice.”

The Jacks return to the pitch at 5 p.m. on Thursday to take on Detroit Lakes at the Bemidji Middle School.