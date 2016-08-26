TENNIS: Bemidji sweeps Hibbing, Perham

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji High School girls tennis team swept both of its matches Friday afternoon to move to 4-1 on the season. The Lumberjacks beat Hibbing 4-3 in a nail biter of a first match before coming away with a 7-0 victory against Perham at Bemidji Middle School.

In the early match with Hibbing, Abbie Kelm did not lose a single game as she took care of business in No. 1 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0.

Caitlin McCollum also won her No. 4 singles match but Bemidji dropped its two other singles matches as things were tied at 2-all.

The Jacks split their first two doubles matches as Shelby Eichstadt and Sam Edlund won in No. 1 doubles while Kate Langerak and Olivia Jones lost a tough, three-set match in second doubles.

With the score tied 3-3, it came down to the No. 3 doubles match between Hope Puro and Emily Serratore and Jonny Farr and Lilly Rewertz. The Bemidji duo won the second set 6-2 to force a deciding third set, which the Jacks won 7-5 to clinch the team’s 4-3 victory.

“Emily and Hope played really well in the first set but struggled in the second,” head coach Mark Fodness said. “But we got back on track to start the third set and seemed to have things in control, but then Hibbing came back and took the lead and our girls had to scramble back for the win. Emily has worked extremely hard on her serve and she probably had her best service game of the year to win the final game of the third set.”

The Jacks’ second match went without as much drama as they sailed to a 7-0 win over Perham.

Kelm picked up a win at first singles, remaining undefeated on the season, while Eichstadt lost only one game in her 6-0, 6-1 victory in second singles. Edlund came out on top in third singles 6-3, 6-2 and Bethany Chatterton came back to earn a 6-2, 7-5 victory in fourth singles.

“Bethany earned her first varsity start at fourth singles and she played a great first set, but fell behind 2-5 in the second set,” Fodness said. “But we were really impressed with how she kept her composure. She really did a nice job of listening to coach (Ken) Pankow and she came roaring back for a 7-5 win.”

In doubles, every BHS partnership won their matches in straight sets with Jones and McCollum taking a 6-1, 6-3 victory in the No. 1 doubles match. Serratore and Puro were victorious in second doubles with their 6-0, 6-4 win while Hanah Smith and Carley Swanson-Gand completed doubles play with a 7-5, 6-1 win.

Bemidji will now take on Pequot Lakes in an away match on Monday at 10 a.m.

Bemidji JV opens with win

The Bemidji junior varsity girls tennis team was also in action against Perham on Thursday, winning their season opener 4-1.

The Jacks took four of the five doubles matches that were played at the Bemidji Middle School.

Paige Headlee and Kylen Fenson won 8-6, Katie Hanson and Alysse Hashbargen were 9-7 winners, Maddie Schuelte and Carlie Burgoon earned a 9-8 win after winning a tiebreaker 7-1, and Eva Laturi and Olivia Johnson picked up an 8-1 win.