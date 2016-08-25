VOLLEYBALL: Bemidji drops season opener to Alexandria

Bemidji's MaKenna Quinn (left) and Anna Falldorf reach for an attempted block during Thursday's Section 8-3A match-up against Alexandria in the season opener. (Eric Morken | Forum News Service)

Bemidji junior outside hitter MaKenna Quinn extends a rally by getting to a ball in the first set during the Lumberjacks’ season opener in Alexandria. (Eric Morken | Forum News Service)

ALEXANDRIA — The Bemidji High School volleyball team opened its 2016 season with a 3-1 road loss to Alexandria on Thursday night.

The Lumberjacks dropped sets No. 1 and 2 by scores of 25-19 and 25-6, respectively. BHS forced a fourth set by winning the third set 25-23. Ultimately, the Jacks lost the final set 25-16.

Head coach Teresa Colligan said the team had trouble playing consistently.

“Basically I think we were just pretty inconsistent,” Colligan said. “We would have moments where we would play well and then we were just pretty inconsistent all around on defense, on setting up on offense. They have good hitters and we had a tough time defending them, blocking them and digging them up.”

Bemidji had problems getting anything going, letting the Cardinals gain momentum.

“There were moments that we were really on fire and that we were passing the ball up,” Colligan said. “And then there were more moments where we just got stuck on our heels and then we let them get the momentum and we stopped talking.”

The team’s serving was a bright spot in the loss, Colligan said.

“We were pretty consistent with our serving,” she said. “Our serving percentage was at 96.9. I mean that’s really good.”

Senior outside hitter Siri Bardwell led the team offensively with 11 kills while junior middle hitter Lexi Wade tallied 10.

Junior setter Addie Colligan played a significant role in the Lumberjacks’ offense, recording 26 assists to lead Bemidji.

A trio of Jacks tallied double digits in digs with junior defensive specialist Kennedy Mills recording 14, senior defensive specialist Claire Schotzko bagging 13 and Colligan getting 10.

The Lumberjacks will next travel to St. Cloud Tech for an away match on Tuesday at 7 p.m.