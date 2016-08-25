GIRLS SOCCER: Bemidji tops WHA

WALKER -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team kicked off their season on the right foot, early and often, scoring eight goals en route to an 8-0 shutout over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/CL-B on Thursday.

The Jacks (1-0) opened up their 2016-17 campaign with goals from seven different players, including two from sophomore Kinley Prestegard. Seven goals came after halftime, and four were netted within a three-minute span.

Lindsey Hildenbrand scored the lone goal of the first half in the 15th minute, breaking the tie and putting the Lumberjacks up 1-0. The score would hold until the second half, when the goals started mounting for BHS.

“We calmed down,” BHS head coach Logan Larsen said of the second-half outburst. “We finally didn’t panic in the final third... I think it was assists that made the difference and not trying do it all alone in the second half.”

The extra pass paid dividends for Bemidji late in the game, as five of the seven goals after halftime were off assists.

Prestegard opened the half with a pair of assists, the first to Kelly Christopher and the second to Harper Toward, at the 47th and 51st minute mark, respectively. Alyse Stone assisted Annah Schussman three minutes later to go up 4-0, and finally it looked as if Bemidji was going to pull away.

13 minutes later, the Jacks removed all doubt.

Prestegard scored her goals in the 67th and 68th minutes. Destiny Christofferson had her turn a minute later, followed by a Sam Hansen netter in the 70th minute to make it 8-0.

Laura Bieberdorf, meanwhile, had a quiet afternoon, as her defense did its job and didn’t allow a single shot on goal.

“We just hit a stride,” Larsen said. “I think we learned, looking at the difference in the first half versus the second half, of what we needed to do.”

BHS returns to the pitch at 1 p.m. Saturday to take on St. Cloud Cathedral at Bemidji State.

Bemidji 8, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/CL-B 0

WHA 0 0 — 0

BHS 1 7 — 8

First half: BHS GOAL (Hildenbrand, Holm ast) 15’, 1-0 BHS.

Second half: BHS GOAL (Christopher, Prestegard ast) 47’, 2-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Toward, Prestegard ast) 51’, 3-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Schussman, Stone ast) 54’, 4-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Prestegard) 67’, 5-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Prestegard, Hildenbrand ast) 68’, 6-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Christofferson, Jones ast) 69’, 7-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Hansen) 70’, 8-0 BHS.

BHS — Bieberdorf: 0 saves