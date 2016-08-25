BOYS SOCCER: Lumberjacks blank Wolves

WALKER — The Bemidji High School boys soccer team defeated Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena convincingly on Thursday, earning a 9-0 victory to start the season on the right note.

A goal from freshman Ben Hess — assisted by his twin Silas Hess — opened the scoring just 20 seconds into the match, which was exactly what BHS head coach Rick Toward was looking for.

“We wanted the early goal to ensure we’d be in control, which we did,” said Toward. “We wanted to control the play.”

Leo Spry continued to press the Wolves, earning a hat trick within a five-minute span. On his third goal, Bemidji had built a 4-0 lead by the game’s 20th minute.

James Siems joined in next, scoring the fifth goal of the day in the 23rd minute.

Hess netted another shot in the 30th, and Linaes Whiting put the Lumberjacks up 7-0 at halftime with a 37th-minute goal.

BHS added two more in the second half — a Brandon Wright header and an Ethan Mock shot — to make the final 9-0, giving BHS a 1-0 record to start the year.

“I was happy with the way we moved the ball throughout the field,” Toward said. “We gave our goal scorers a chance.”

Bemidji will play host in its next contest, matching up with West Ottertail United at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Bemidji Middle School.

Bemidji 9, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/CL-B 0

WHA 0 0 — 0

BHS 7 2 — 9

First half: BHS GOAL (B. Hess, S. Hess ast) 1’, 1-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Spry, Mock ast) 14’, 2-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Spry, Chadwick ast) 16’, 3-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Spry, S. Hess ast) 19’, 4-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Siems, Michalicek ast) 23’, 5-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (B. Hess) 30’, 6-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Whiting, Galdamez ast) 37’, 7-0 BHS.

Second half: BHS GOAL (Wright, Michalicek ast) 48’, 8-0 BHS; BHS GOAL (Mock, Thorsgard ast) 56’, 9-0 BHS.

WHA — Alto: 16 saves

BHS — Laakso: 2 saves