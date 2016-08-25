SWIMMING: Jacks aim for sixth straight section title

BEMIDJI — The Lumberjacks have an “X” on their backs, both figuratively and literally, as the Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team aims for a sixth section title in a row.

The Jacks have adorned their swim caps with “X’s” following five successive Section 8A titles in the past five seasons.

“That’s kind of our theme — the X is on our back,” head coach Woody Leindecker said. “We know that and every other team in the section has to know that.”

The Lumberjacks will be missing a number of athletes from last year’s team that captured the section crown with 393 points.

“Since I’ve been coaching, this is the biggest graduation loss that I can remember,” Leindecker said. “We graduated over 150 points from our section team. But on the other hand, this is one of the bigger teams that I’ve ever had too at 37 swimmers and divers.”

Title No. 6 remains a goal for the young team.

“We talk about it everyday. Every year that is the major goal,” Leindecker said. “But graduating 150 points, we just need to take it day by day. And everybody on this team knows, whether you’re in eighth grade or 12th grade, that, you know what — if you can score at sections, you’re going.”

Leindecker knows the window is wide open for another team to supplant BHS at the top of the section but he says the Jacks have the potential to pull off another surprise.

“This is the year for somebody else to win the section championship,” he said. “Because we’re down, but then again, they’ll be ready come November and they’ve surprised us before.”

A large number of sophomores will anchor the team, says Leindecker, including Paige Andersen, Claudia Vincent, Abby Yartz and Gabbi Takkunen.

“The sophomore class is deep and talented,” Leindecker said. “Dare to say, we’re young.”

Senior captain Ally Palmer says the group of younger swimmers moving up through the ranks bodes well for the future.

“It’s pretty great. We’ve got a few fast people coming up and that will help a lot as other people after this year,” she said.

“We’re very young, but we have a lot of hard workers on our team,” added senior captain Kendra Jacobson.

Bemidji has its first meet of the season today in Willmar at 5 p.m., after which Leindecker says he will have a better idea of where the team can go moving forward.

“Once we get this out of the way, then we see what we have,” he said. “And then we can work from there and make more goals… We need data. We need times. We need to see things happen and then next week it’ll be a real clear picture.”