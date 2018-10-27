WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers earn first point in scoreless tie

“I thought it was a very good hockey game,” said BSU head coach Jim Scanlan. “Very competitive. Both teams worked extremely hard. As we tend to say, there’s no easy ice. We had to earn our opportunities.”

Goaltender Lauren Bench, making her second straight start, earned her first shutout of the season for the Beavers. The redshirt sophomore came up with 33 saves in net.

MSU goalie Abigail Levy also posted a shutout, stopping all 25 shots she faced in the battle between two tough netminders.

“I thought both goalies were outstanding,” Scanlan said. “I thought Lauren Bench, particularly in the third period, came up with some huge saves to keep it 0-0. And their goalie was just tough all weekend.”

Neither team provided the opposing offense with much room to work with in a defensive battle, with the netminders doing their part as well.

“I thought we did a pretty good job of keeping them on the perimeter,” Scanlan said. “... I’m really proud of (Bench’s) performance. She obviously gave us a chance, and she did the same thing last night.”

Minnesota State held a 31-23 advantage in shots on goal after 60 minutes, but the sides headed to overtime at 0-0. The score remained unchanged after the five extra minutes as the game ended officially in a 0-0 tie.

A shootout followed, which began scoreless until Emily Bergland scored in the third round. However, Sofia Poinar answered for the Mavericks and Heather Olson missed for the Beavers to start the fourth round. With a chance to win it, Emily Antony flipped in a goal off her backhand to clinch the extra point in the standings.

“Disappointing in the shootout, as it is when you lose it,” Scanlan said. “You feel like you lost the game, but on the other hand, we got an opportunity to get a point and it’s a start. That’s the way we look at it.”

The Beavers finished 0-for-5 on the power play, and killed the Mavericks’ lone penalty.

The tie moves Bemidji State to 0-7-1 overall on the season and 0-3-1-0 in WCHA play, while Minnesota State is now 4-3-1 overall and 2-3-1-1 in the league.

BSU scored only one goal on the weekend, though with Haley Mack back from injury, Scanlan is optimistic about the offense. He said he’s also pleased with the shots generated from the blue line.

“I don’t want to put any more pressure on the group. They know that they have to score more goals,” Scanlan said. “We have players in there that have done that, that have scored a lot.

“I think it was big for us to get Haley Mack back this weekend. It was her first game action in a month. Certainly a little rusty at times, but she showed that she’s certainly capable and generated a lot of shots. So there’s definitely some positives there.”

The Beavers will travel to Minneapolis for their first series of the year with the Golden Gophers, Nov. 2-3.

“We know we have a tall task ahead of us going down to Minnesota,” Scanlan said. “But that’s the nature of this league. We look forward to getting down there.”

Minnesota State 0, Bemidji State 0 (MSU wins SO 2-1)

MSU 0 0 0 0 -- 0

BSU 0 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (33-33); MSU, Levy (25-25).