With the Vikings locked in a playoff game with the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium, across the Mississippi River, the Wild were getting ready for a rather meaningless game against the Vancouver Canucks.

As the players took the ice for warm-ups at the Xcel Energy Center, the lower bowl was less than half full with thousands of fans huddled around TVs in the concourse watching the final moments of the NFL game.

Let’s just say that made things a little awkward for deCausmeaker when it came time for him to sing “Oh Canada” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” before puck drop. He sings the national anthem before every home game, and although he usually has a pregame routine, he switched it up on this night, watching the Vikings game for as long as he possibly could.

“I finally went down to ice level and got to the Zamboni entrance where I normally walk out and luckily there was a TV there,” deCausmeaker said. “I remember everyone was crowded around TV watching.”

With the playoff game hanging in the balance late in the fourth quarter, Drew Brees converted a 4th-and-10 play, which ultimately set up a 43-yard field goal from Will Lutz to put the Saints ahead 24-23 with 25 seconds remaining.

That was the last play deCausmeaker saw because, well, that’s show biz, baby.

“It was time to go sing, so I just tried to clear my mind,” deCausmeaker said, adding that he had conceded defeat at that point. “I remember walking out there and it being so empty.”

As almost everyone knows by now, a few moments later, Case Keenum hooked up with Stefon Diggs for an impossible 61-yard touchdown as time expired that gave the Vikings a 29-24 win and incited pandemonium pretty much everywhere.

“There was this roar throughout the building,” deCausmeaker said, noting that it happened in the middle of “Oh Canada” right as the word “God” came out of his mouth. “It was sustained, so I assumed something good had happened. I thought maybe somehow they got into field-goal range. I wasn’t sure what happened. I just kept singing. I didn’t skip a beat.”

As soon as he wrapped, deCausmeaker quickly transitioned to “The Star-Spangled Banner” and then ran off the ice to figure out what happened.

“I might’ve sang it a little quicker than usual,” deCausmeaker said with a smile. “I remember someone came up to me and was like, ‘They won! They won! They won!’ I started jumping around like everyone else. I’ll never forget that moment. It was incredible.”

A lifelong Vikings fan, deCausmeaker isn’t bitter that he didn’t get to the see the play live. In fact, for his sake, it might’ve been better that way.

“If that would’ve happened before I went out to sing there would’ve been no freaking way I would’ve been able to keep it together,” deCausmeaker said. “It was almost a blessing in disguise that it went down the way it did.”

Suter honored

After playing in his 1,000th career game Thursday night, Wild defenseman Ryan Suter was honored before Saturday night’s game against the Colorado Avalanche.

It was a nice moment for Suter, who was joined on the ice by wife Becky, children Brooks, Avery, Parker, and Beau, as well as Wild owner Craig Leipold, and Wild general manager Paul Fenton.

Greenway update

The Wild’s plan is still for top prospect Jordan Greenway to rejoin the team before the two-game Canadian road trip.

“I talked to (Iowa Wild coach) Tim Army this morning,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “He played really well. He was on the power play. He killed penalties. He played over 20 minutes. When they scored the game-winning goal, he was right in front of the net and the goalie didn’t see it. They were very happy with him. Hopefully that will help his confidence.”

Briefly

Matt Hendricks (lower-body injury) has resumed skating, though it’s still unclear when he will return to the lineup.

“He’s getting better,” Boudreau said. “I don’t know what the doctors have said to him about whether he’s traveling with the team or staying behind next week. We will find out.”

Joel Eriksson Ek (upper-body injury) was activated from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon and returned to the lineup after missing the previous six games.