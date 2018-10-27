MEN’S HOCKEY: Buzzer-beater lifts Beavers to 2-1 win

Aaron Miller intercepted a pass in the BSU zone and scored a breakaway goal with only 0.3 seconds remaining in regulation to deliver the Beavers a 2-1 win over Northern Michigan.

Just a moment before the winning goal, the Wildcats initially appeared to have scored a go-ahead goal with 1:40 to go after Troy Loggins buried a rebound. However, the goal was waved off due to goaltender interference, leaving the door open for Miller’s heroics.

Miller, a sophomore forward, tallied both of Bemidji State’s goals in the contest. The first tied the game at the 7:28 mark of the second period when Miller backhanded a shot past goalie Atte Tolvanen to level the score at 1-1. Darby Gula picked up an assist on his initial shot, and Jay Dickman earned the secondary helper.

Later in the middle frame, Beaver goalie Zach Driscoll stepped up and preserved the tie game by saving Adam Rockwood’s penalty shot. Rockwood had been hooked on a breakaway to set up the play.

The Wildcats got on the board first thanks to Darien Craighead’s power-play strike with 27 seconds to play in the first period. The goal was the first the BSU penalty kill had allowed after starting the year 11-for-11. Owen Sillinger was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for checking from behind at 16:10 of the period as the Beavers spent the remainder of the frame shorthanded.

Driscoll secured his first win as a Beaver, making 27 saves on 28 shots to improve his record to 1-0-1. Tolvanen stopped 20 of 22 shots at the other end to sustain the loss.

The two-goal night marked the first multi-goal game of Miller’s career, and nearly matched the three goals he scored in his freshman season.

The win was BSU’s first in Western Collegiate Hockey Association play this season. The Beavers are 1-1-0 in league play through their first series, as they stand at 2-1-1 overall.

The loss drops Northern Michigan to 2-4-0 overall and 1-1-0 in WCHA play.

Bemidji State will continue its road swing with a WCHA series at Alaska Anchorage, Nov. 2-3. Puck drop is set for 10:07 p.m. Friday and 7:07 p.m. Saturday.

Bemidji State 2, Northern Michigan 1

BSU 0 1 1 -- 2

NMU 1 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, NMU, Craighead (Pierce, Beaulieu), 19:33, PP.

Second period -- 2, BSU, Miller (Gula, Dickman), 7:28.

Third period -- 3, BSU, Miller (unassisted), 19:59.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (27-28); NMU, Tolvanen (20-22).