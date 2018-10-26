Sophomore defenseman Kara Werth opened the scoring for the Beavers at the 14:38 mark of the first period, but MSU answered with one goal in the second and three in the third for a 4-1 win in the series opener.

“I thought we played pretty well overall,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “I’m obviously disappointed in the result. I know I’ve been doing this a lot lately, but I want to credit their goalie. I thought she was very, very strong and certainly lived up to the billing in terms of how she played.”

Freshman goalie Abigail Levy stopped 30 of BSU’s 31 shots in the contest.

BSU (0-7, 0-3 WCHA) controlled the play through much of the first period until Abby Ecker was called for a tripping penalty at the 9:50 mark. The Mavericks didn’t convert on the power play chance, but they used it to gain momentum.

Minutes later, though, the Beavers took it back all at once when the puck found Werth, and she found an opening just inside the left post for her first collegiate goal. Emily Bergland and Clair DeGeorge assisted on the play.

Bemidji State had 13 shots in a dominant second period, but it was MSU that finally scored with 1:20 left when Corbin Boyd beat BSU goalie Lauren Bench to tie the game.

“I thought we had a really, really good second period,” Scanlan said. “We out-attempted them 18-8 and the shots were 13-6 or something in that fashion. We had some really good looks that we couldn’t get by her, and then right at the end of our second period, their player goes to shoot it at the net and Mak Langei goes down to block it. It hits her glove and deflects right to their player, who slaps it in the net. That’s just kind of how things have been going for us.”

The Beavers outshot the Mavericks, 12-7, in the third, but once again Levy stood tall.

At the 9:18 mark, Mavericks defenseman Anna Wilgren was whistled down for hooking when she took away a breakaway attempt from Lydia Passolt. The Beavers wanted a penalty shot, but the ref decided to call a two-minute minor.

Rebekah Kolstad scored two goals in the frame, one being an empty-netter with 1:15 left to play, and Mariah Gardner wrapped up the scoring with a second empty-netter with 20 seconds left.

Kolstad also had an assist in the game for a three-point night, while Jordan McLaughlin had three helpers.

With the season-starting losing streak now at seven games, Scanlan said there’s nothing the Beavers can do but keep fighting for the first win.

“You’re going to play tough teams all the time. It’s part of sports, it’s part of life,” he said. “Things aren’t going to go your way. You’ve got two ways to do it – you can raise the white flag of surrender, or you can go out there and battle. This group’s going to go out there and battle. Tomorrow’s another opportunity. Tomorrow’s another day, and this group will come ready to play.”

The Beavers and Mavericks finish the series at 3:07 p.m. today at the Sanford Center.

“We have to expect that you have to earn your ice,” said Scanlan. “You have to earn your opportunities, and you’ve got to come with that mentality and play 20 minutes at a time with that chip on your shoulder and just keep battling.”

Minnesota State 4, Bemidji State 1

MSU 0 1 3 -- 4

BSU 1 0 0 -- 1

First Period -- 1, BSU, Werth (Bergland, DeGeorge), 14:38.

Second Period -- 2, MSU, Boyd (McLaughlin, Kolstad), 18:26.

Third Period -- 3, MSU, Kolstad (McLaughlin, Poinar), 4:08; 4, MSU, Kolstad (Boyd, McLaughlin), 18:45; 5, MSU, Gardner (Oelkers), 19:40.