Turns out, the third-ranked Bulldogs (5-1-1) were just as hungry to pick up another win over the Irish (3-1-1) as well. The defending champs rallied with a pair of goals in the third period Friday, Oct. 26, for a 3-2 nonconference victory in a rematch of the national title game, played before a crowd of 4,569 inside the Compton Family Ice Arena on the Notre Dame campus.

Game 2 of the series is 4 p.m. today in South Bend.

Bulldogs sophomore defenseman Dylan Samberg of Hermantown scored the game-winning goal with 2:55 remaining in regulation after sophomore wing Nick Swaney tied the game at 2-2 on a shorthanded breakaway earlier in the third.

It was the first college game-winner for Samberg, who after facing pressure along the side wall decided to toss the puck toward the home net. The puck bounced off the shin of an Irish defender and in.

“It’s nice,” Samberg said of his game-winner. “But it feels way better to beat these guys because you know that they wanted a lot of redemption, and it’s nice to take that away from them.”

The Bulldogs, who beat the Irish 2-1 for the NCAA title at Xcel Energy Center, trailed by that very score at the start of the third period.

Swaney was able to tie the game with 7:23 to go, finishing off a shorthanded two-on-one breakaway that began with sophomore defenseman Louie Roehl failing to clear the puck to the other end of the rink on the penalty kill.

Instead, it bounced to the stick of sophomore center Justin Richards, who was able to execute a textbook give-and-go with Swaney between the faceoff dots, setting up a wide open net to shoot on.

“I saw Louie got a loose puck and he was trying to dump it, but actually whiffed on it and it went right to me,” Swaney said, describing the play. “I kind of had some speed there. Two-on-one with Rich, he made a great play.

“I wasn’t really expecting (the puck back). I gave it to him and … he saw that lane open and just gave it right back. I couldn’t miss after that.”

Senior captain and wing Parker Mackay gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead with his team-leading fourth goal of the season after a terrific set-up by freshman wing Cole Koepke of Hermantown. Samberg’s former teammate with the Hawks flew into the offensive zone and wheeled his way toward the back of the net. Just before he got behind the home goal, he deceptively dished to Mackay, who was parked right out front.

Junior captain and defenseman Andrew Peeke tied the game just over two and a half minutes later on Notre Dame’s first power play of the night. Sophomore wing Colin Theisen then gave the Irish a 2-1 lead with under six to play in the second after bouncing a shot through the five hole of UMD sophomore goaltender Hunter Shepard.

Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin called his team’s comeback a “gutsy road win” and he liked that his team stepped up when challenged to come from behind and win.

UMD has now won five-straight games, but they never trailed during the four previous wins over Michigan Tech and Maine.

“We found a way to get it done,” Sandelin said. “Those are good character building wins. Obviously we’ll enjoy it now and then focus on tomorrow.”

First period — No scoring. Penalties — None.

Second period — 1. UMD, Parker Mackay 4 (Cole Koepke, Justin Richards), 3:54; 2. ND, Andrew Peeke 1 (Joe Wegworth, Dylan Malmquist), 6:35 (pp); 3. ND, Colin Theisen 2 (Jack Jenkins, Matt Steeves), 14:15. Penalties — Louie Roehl, UMD (interference), 5:16.

Third period — 4. UMD, Nick Swaney 1 (Justin Richards, Louie Roehl), 12:37 (sh); 5. UMD, Dylan Samberg 2 (Swaney, Peter Krieger), 17:05. Penalties — Tory Dello, ND (hooking), 1:54; Cole Koepke, UMD (slashing), 11:25; Nick Wolff, UMD (kneeing minor and 10-minute misconduct), 14:10.

Shots on goal — UMD 10-15-14—39; ND 8-7-8—23. Goalies — Hunter Shepard, UMD (23 shots-21 saves); Cale Morris, ND (39-36). Power plays — UMD 0-of-1; ND 1-of-3. Referees — Nicholas Bradshaw, Stephen McInchak. Linesmen — Barry Pochmara, Samuel Shikowsky. Att. — 4,569.