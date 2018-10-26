MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers handed first loss by NMU

Ryan Black broke the scoreless tie with about three minutes to play in the second period. The senior defenseman fired a shot top shelf to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.

The Beavers had chances to tie the game in the third period, but were unable to come up with an equalizer.

Denver Pierce and Darien Craighead each deposited empty-net goals in the final minute of play as Northern Michigan won the first Western Collegiate Hockey Association contest of the season for both teams.

Atte Tolvanen made 20 saves in goal to pick up the win for NMU.

Sophomore Hank Johnson started in net for BSU and stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced before being pulled for the extra attacker.

The Beaver penalty kill held NMU to 0-for-3 on the power play, while BSU went 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The loss moves the Beavers to 1-1-1 overall on the season and 0-1-0-0 in WCHA play. The Wildcats improved to 2-3-0 overall and 1-0-0-0 in the WCHA.

The teams will square off in a rematch at 6:07 p.m. today in Marquette, Mich.

Northern Michigan 3, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

NMU 0 1 2 -- 3

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, NMU, Black (Rockwood, Beaulieu), 16:57.

Third period -- 2, NMU, Pierce (Loggins), 19:02, EN; 3, NMU, Craighead (Beaulieu), 19:54, EN.