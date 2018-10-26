Greenway, 21, will suit up for the Iowa Wild’s weekend series against the Colorado Eagles before catching a flight back to the Twin Cities to rejoin the NHL team for a two-game Canadian road trip to Vancouver and Edmonton.

It’s an interesting move that members of the front office concocted after Thursday’s 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings, and it works because Des Moines is such a short flight from the Twin Cities.

“It’s his first year, and I believe he’s playing 10 or 11 minutes a night,” coach Bruce Boudreau said, adding that he wants Greenway to play at least 20 minutes in each game over the weekend. “If he does well, he can gain confidence and come back wanting to shoot the puck a little bit more than he’s been shooting it right now. I don’t think it ever hurts a first-year player basically 14 games into his pro career to go down and get a couple of games.”

Greenway has no goals and one assist in nine games with the Wild this season, averaging 11 minutes, 22 seconds per game. It seems that lack of offensive production has bled over into other areas of his game, causing him to overthink certain plays on the ice.

“(He’s lacking) the confidence that he played with in Traverse City (at the Wild prospects tournament), when he had the puck he could pretty well do whatever he wanted to do with it,” Boudreau said. “He’s just a little tentative.”

Greenway is a second-round draft pick in 2015, and the Wild think it’s only a matter of time before he establishes himself as a force in the league. He flashed his potential after signing a three-year, entry-level contract last season, emerging as a key contributor in the first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets, finishing with one goal and one assist.

While he might never be a high-scoring threat, he projects as a big-bodied player who can dictate the flow of the game with his 6-foot-6, 225-pound frame.

Perhaps the biggest thing now will be Greenway maintaining his confidence, especially if he starts being shuttled back and forth between the two leagues.

For that, he can lean on Wild star Jason Zucker throughout the process. Zucker was up and down so much early in his career that they literally nicknamed the highway after him.

“Yeah, it was I-35Z,” Zucker said with a smile, adding that he tries to be a sounding board for some of the younger players. “It was something that I benefited a ton from. It’ll be good for him. He will be able to learn a little bit and play a different role down there and gain a little bit more confidence and come back up and play well.”

Zucker said the hardest part is separating the forest from the trees when sent back down to the minors.

“It’s a mixed bag of emotions,” Zucker said, recalling his personal experiences. “You’re pissed off. You’re mad. You’re upset. You start to question things. It’s hard to see it sometimes. That said, I think he knows deep down that it’s going to benefit him. He just has to keep reminding himself of that.”

Greenway had a brief conversation with the coaching staff before Friday’s practice, and says he is excited to rendezvous with the team next week.

“He was very receptive of the idea,” Boudreau said. “He thought it was a good idea. He’s going to go down and have two great games and then be all ready to go on the West Coast trip.”