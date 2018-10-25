WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers back home, ready to end slow start

Still searching for their first win after a daunting schedule that has seen the team go 0-6-0 against Clarkson, Providence and Minnesota Duluth, the Beavers are eager to get in the win column.

“We’re really excited to be back,” said junior forward Jacqueline Kaasa. “We haven’t been back and played here in over a month now, so it’s good to be home. We’ve been on the road a lot, so hopefully we can excite our fans and get something going here.”

In its most recent series, BSU ran into goaltender Maddie Rooney and fifth-ranked Minnesota Duluth in a pair of losses by scores of 6-1 and 2-0 last weekend.

“Friday’s game was just kind of weird,” said BSU head coach Jim Scanlan. “The shots were even, I think we out-attempted them. We won the faceoff battle. And you look at the end of the night, the scoreboard is 6-1. It was just a frustrating game.

“We had a goal taken away on a review, they had a goal allowed on a review. We hit a couple crossbars. It just seemed like if things could go wrong, they went wrong.”

Scanlan was encouraged by the team’s outing Saturday, holding the Bulldogs to a pair of first-period goals.

“I really liked the way we came back Saturday, particularly the last two periods,” Scanlan said. “I thought that was more the identity of our team in terms of how we played. (We) generated a lot of really quality chances, and Rooney just stopped the puck. You tip your hat to her and I tip my hat to Duluth. I thought they had a really solid weekend.”

Sophomore forward Paige Beebe said the Beavers need to shoot more in order to attain their first victory.

“I think we did a good job in the (defensive) zone, and I think we did a good job controlling it in the offensive zone,” she said. “One thing I think is just when we do have the opportunity to shoot, (we need to) shoot. And I think being gritty in front of the net is what’s going to get us a goal and a win this weekend.”

The Mavericks (3-3-0, 1-3-0-0 WCHA) split a league series last weekend with St. Cloud State.

MSU has improved over the offseason, Scanlan said, especially in goal. Freshman netminder Abigail Levy has played all six games and owns a .945 save percentage and 1.65 goals against average.

“They’ve gotten better every year,” he said. “They’re very well coached, they’re going to work extremely hard. Right now they’ve got a goaltender who’s playing extremely well.”

The Beavers are hopeful they can put their slow start behind them this weekend.

“Obviously, the group is not happy in terms of where we’re sitting with our record,” Scanlan said. “But the main thing is, right now we’re 0-2 in the league, and we’ve got an opportunity to change that this weekend.”

If you go

Who: BSU (0-6-0, 0-2-0-0 WCHA) vs. Minnesota State (3-3-0, 1-3-0-0 WCHA)

Where: Sanford Center

When: 6:07 p.m. Friday; 3:07 p.m. Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/1300 AM

Web: FloHockey.tv